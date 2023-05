Blytheville, circa 1925: The concrete and steel arch was erected at the Arkansas-Missouri state line in 1924 to mark the paving of what became U.S. 61. At the time of this postcard, the road under the arch north of Blytheville was the Florida Midwest Highway. We will jump forward to see the view some 30 years later in Tuesday's feature.

