SUN BELT

Arkansas State 13, South Alabama 6

A 4-for-4 performance by Kody Darcy headlined a big offensive day for Arkansas State as the Red Wolves secured a series win with a victory over South Alabama at Tomlinson Stadium in Jonesboro.

Brandon Hager got things going for ASU (18-31, 7-19 Sun Belt Conference) with an RBI single in the first. After the Jaguars tied it at 1-1 in the top of the fourth, the Red Wolves responded in their half with three more runs -- two coming on bases-loaded walks and another on a groundout. Dylan DeButy then blasted a three-run home run in the bottom of the fifth, making it 7-1.

Kyler Carmack collected the win for ASU, surrendering 1 run over 5 innings and with 7 hits. Jacob Conover held South Alabama (23-30, 11-18) to one run over the final three innings to log his third save.