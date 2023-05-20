Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper State News Hutchinson 2024 LEARNS Guide Newsletters Opinion Sports Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Arkansas State 13, South Alabama 6

by Mitchell Gladstone | Today at 2:28 a.m.

SUN BELT

Arkansas State 13, South Alabama 6

A 4-for-4 performance by Kody Darcy headlined a big offensive day for Arkansas State as the Red Wolves secured a series win with a victory over South Alabama at Tomlinson Stadium in Jonesboro.

Brandon Hager got things going for ASU (18-31, 7-19 Sun Belt Conference) with an RBI single in the first. After the Jaguars tied it at 1-1 in the top of the fourth, the Red Wolves responded in their half with three more runs -- two coming on bases-loaded walks and another on a groundout. Dylan DeButy then blasted a three-run home run in the bottom of the fifth, making it 7-1.

Kyler Carmack collected the win for ASU, surrendering 1 run over 5 innings and with 7 hits. Jacob Conover held South Alabama (23-30, 11-18) to one run over the final three innings to log his third save.

Print Headline: Arkansas State 13, South Alabama 6

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT