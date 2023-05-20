Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper State News Hutchinson 2024 LEARNS Guide Newsletters Opinion Sports Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Arkansas Travelers 14, Wichita Wind Surge 10

by Mitchell Gladstone | Today at 2:25 a.m.

Travelers 14, Wind Surge 10

Several high-scoring innings Friday night at Riverfront Stadium in Wichita, Kan., powered the Arkansas Travelers to a win as they racked up 14 runs on 15 hits.

Arkansas and Wichita traded two-spots in the second inning, then four-spots in the third before the Wind Surge scored lone runs in the fourth and fifth innings. But those half-innings sandwiched a four-run top of the fifth for the Travs, which included a bases-clearing double from Spencer Packard.

Eight of nine players in the Travelers' lineup logged at least a hit, with Packard and first baseman Robbie Tenerowicz each turning in 3-for-5 performances at the plate. Isiah Gilliam added a solo home run and Collin Kober picked up his first win of the season in relief for the visitors.

Print Headline: Arkansas Travelers 14, Wichita Wind Surge 10

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT