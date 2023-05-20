Arkansas Travelers 14, Wichita Wind Surge 10

Travelers 14, Wind Surge 10

Several high-scoring innings Friday night at Riverfront Stadium in Wichita, Kan., powered the Arkansas Travelers to a win as they racked up 14 runs on 15 hits.

Arkansas and Wichita traded two-spots in the second inning, then four-spots in the third before the Wind Surge scored lone runs in the fourth and fifth innings. But those half-innings sandwiched a four-run top of the fifth for the Travs, which included a bases-clearing double from Spencer Packard.

Eight of nine players in the Travelers' lineup logged at least a hit, with Packard and first baseman Robbie Tenerowicz each turning in 3-for-5 performances at the plate. Isiah Gilliam added a solo home run and Collin Kober picked up his first win of the season in relief for the visitors.