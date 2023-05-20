Sections
ASUN Central Arkansas 4, Eastern Kentucky 3

by Sam Lane | Today at 2:26 a.m.

ASUN

Central Arkansas 4, Eastern Kentucky 3

The University of Central Arkansas' losing streak is over thanks to the stellar pitching performances of starter Cade Fenton and reliever Charlie Christensen.

UCA (22-31, 13-16 ASUN) had lost seven straight games and fell behind 2-0 in the first inning Friday as Eastern Kentucky (28-27, 15-14) scored twice on a Roderick Criss single.

The Bears tied the score in the second inning thanks to Noah Argenta's two-run home run.

Each team scored one run in the third inning on an RBI single before Kolby Johnson hit into a fielder's choice to bring in his second run, giving UCA a 4-3 lead.

Fenton held Eastern Kentucky to 3 runs, 1 earned, in 6 innings. He gave up 5 hits and three walks with 4 strikeouts.

Christensen gave up 2 hits and a walk in 3 scoreless innings for his second save with 3 strikeouts.

