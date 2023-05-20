Church notes: Bella Vista Community Church hosts women’s conference April 29

Benton County

Highland Christian Church in Bella Vista, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd., offers Sunday School at 9 a.m.; fellowship time at 10 a.m.; and service at 10:30 a.m.

Information: 855-2780, highlandchristianchurchbv.org.

Bella Vista Community Church, 75 E. Lancashire Blvd., holds services at 10 a.m. Sunday.

Prayer Fellowship meets at 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays in the chapel; Bell Choir meets at 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Choir meets at 5:30 p.m.; ping pong players meet from 9 to 10 a.m. Thursdays in the Fellowship Hall; and Paper Crafters meet at 1 p.m. on the second Wednesday each month.

Information: 855-1126, email questions@bvcc.net, or bvcc.net.

Bella Vista Lutheran Church, 1990 Forest Hills Blvd., will hold Sunday service at 8:30 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday school for all children is at 9:45 in the lower level and adult bible class at 9:45 in the fellowship hall.

The eighth annual Antique Car Show will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 20. Admission is free.

The Sonday Riders will meet at 2 p.m. May 21 in the front church parking lot. Women in Mission will meet at 8:30 a.m. the second and fourth Wednesdays. The Shepherd's Food Pantry is open from 10 a.m. to noon each Friday.

Vacation Bible School will be held on June 12-15 from 5:30-8 p.m. Supper will be provided.

The Lutheran Hour is broadcast every Sunday afternoon at 12:30 p.m. on radio station KURM-FM (100.3) and KURM-AM (790).

Information: 855-0272, bvlutheran.com.

Washington County

First United Presbyterian Church in Fayetteville, 695 E. Calvin St., hosts Sunday services at 8:30 and 11 a.m. in the sanctuary. The 11 a.m. service is also live-streamed on YouTube. A nursery is available in Upper Knox 8:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m. A more contemporary service is held the third Sunday each month at 4 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall.

Third Sunday service will be held at 4 pm. May 21 in the Fellowship Hall.

All Sunday School classes begin at 9:30 a.m.

Information: 442-4411, fupcfay.org, facebook.com/fupcfay.org.

