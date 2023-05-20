McGehee School Board to meet

McGehee School Board will meet Monday at 5 p.m. at the high school library. The agenda includes invoices and financial statement; handbook additions/revisions: elementary, middle school and high School; J.F. Killion Center repairs and renovations: update and final estimate; and policy manual revisions, according to a news release.

Women's Connection sets luncheon

The Christian Women's Connection invites the community to its luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 15 at the Pine Bluff Country Club. The speaker will be Karen Blankenship of Peculiar, Mo. Her topic will be the "Power of Journaling." There will also be a presentation by Shaunder Williams of Living Word Baptist Church at Pine Bluff, according to a news release. The luncheon costs $21, which includes meal, tax and gratuity. Everyone is invited to attend. For reservations or cancellations, participants should call Jennifer Keahey at (870) 540-9302. All reservations must be made three days in advance and people will be charged for reservations not kept.

Urban Renewal board to meet

The Pine Bluff Urban Renewal Agency's monthly meeting will be held Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. a the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Center or via Zoom, according to a news release.

The Zoom link is https://us06web.zoom.us/j/84972168831?pwd=azM0aGRtNUFEMzIrdFFkdjhFN0ludz09 with Meeting ID: 849 7216 8831 and Passcode: 127476. The One tap mobile number is +16469313860,,84972168831#,,,,*127476# US.Details: Chandra Griffin, Pine Bluff Urban Renewal, (870) 209-0323.

Pine Bluff Community Band to perform

The Pine Bluff Community Band will present a concert at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the auditorium of Summit Baptist Church, 901 Ridgway Road. The program will include selections from the musical "West Side Story" as well as a medley of music from Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band.

A special arrangement of "Mac Arthur Park" by Garry Henson will be performed in memory of the band's beloved clarinetist, Ross Johnson, a spokesman said. The concert is free and open to the public.

NAACP youth to attend national contest

The Pine Bluff The Branch of the NAACP is sending its academic contest winners to the national competition the week of July 24.

The Afro-Academics, Cultural, Technological, & Scientific Olympics (ACT-SO) program Gold medal winners who scored 95 points or higher will attend the national ACT-SO competition in Boston, Mass.

Gold medal winners are:

Music/Instrumental-Contemporary: Zack King, Watson Chapel High School;

Sculpture: Angel Holloway, Pine Bluff High School;

Poetry Written and Short Story: Emarie Mahogany, Watson Chapel High School;

Painting and Drawing: Felicia Jones, Watson Chapel High School.

Another student was also honored from Pine Bluff High School. Sylvana Burgess was awarded Silver for Photography and Bronze medal for Painting.

The NAACP is raising funds for the students' trip to the national contest in Boston and asking all Pine Bluff citizens to contribute $50 or more to support them. Donations can be made payable to the Pine Bluff NAACP (write ACT-SO on the notation line), and mail to P.O. Box 9064, Pine Bluff, AR 71611. Checks can also be dropped off at Indigo Blue Coffeehouse at 212 W. Barraque St., Pine Bluff 71601.

Details: Maryann Lee at (870) 718-5330 (mizmaryann@gmail.com) or Mary Liddell at (870) 643-2383 (marylddll@yahoo.com).