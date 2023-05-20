Coveted JC O-lineman commits to Hogs

Junior college offensive lineman Amaury Wiggins has committed to Arkansas.

Wiggins, 6-3, 310 pounds, of Coffeyville Community College in Kansas, made an official visit to Fayetteville on Monday and Tuesday.

He chose the Razorbacks over offers from Texas A&M, Penn State, LSU, Mississippi State, Maryland, Illinois, Miami and other schools.

Wiggins, who’s expected to report to Fayetteville in the near future, narrowed his list to Arkansas, Texas A&M, Penn State, Miami and Illinois on Wednesday.

He said he loved the environment around the program and has a lot of confidence in Coach Sam Pittman and offensive line coach Cody Kennedy.

"I feel like I’ll really get develop there,” Wiggins said. “They have a plan for me. Coach Pittman and Coach Kennedy are great people who love the O-line room.”

A first team Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference selection as a freshman, Wiggins also officially visited Illinois and Miami.

Wiggins wasn’t rated by the four recruiting services as a senior at Pine Forrest High School in Pensacola, Fla. He’ll join the Razorbacks as a member of the 2023 signing class and have three years of eligibility remaining.

Wiggins joins prep linemen Luke Brown, Paris Patterson, Joey Su’a and Florida transfer Joshua Braun as new additions on the offensive line since the 2022 season.

The Razorbacks have one scholarship available within the 85 scholarship limit.