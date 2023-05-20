Crashes on state roads leave 2 people dead, another hurt

Two people died and one other person was injured in two crashes on Arkansas roads Thursday, according to preliminary fatality reports from the Arkansas State Police.

At 3:45 p.m., Dennis Gacus, 46, of Carl Junction, Mo., was killed while riding a motorcycle on Arkansas 23 near Eureka Springs, according to a report.

Gacus was headed south at a high rate of speed, negotiating a left hand curve, when a northbound Jeep making a left turn crossed into his lane.

The motorcycle struck the passenger side of the Jeep, throwing Gacus just off the east side of the highway.

The weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the wreck, the report says.

At 7:35 p.m., Ronnie Henderson Jr., 52, of Texarkana died in a single-vehicle wreck on Arkansas 355 in rural Howard County, according to a report.

Henderson was traveling north when his 2004 Ford Ranger left the roadway to the west, the report says.

Henderson then reentered the roadway and "started overturning," the report says. His vehicle left the roadway again, this time to the east, before impacting a utility pole and fence and coming to a rest on the Ranger's driver's side, the report says.

A passenger, Jerry Clayton, 26, was taken to Wadley Regional Medical Center in Texarkana, Texas, for treatment, the report says.

The weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the wreck, the report says.