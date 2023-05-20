CYCLING: Stites Hangs Onto Yellow, Stephens Takes Pink in Day 2 of Joe Martin Stage Race

FAYETTEVILLE -- Tyler Stites hung on to the yellow jersey by the slimmest of margins and Lauren Stephens took over the pink jersey after a wet and wild second stage of the Joe Martin Stage Race.

Riley Sheehan of the Denver Disruptors took the stage win atop Mount Sequoyah. Stites finished fifth to hang onto the yellow jersey by one second heading into today's uphill time trial at Devil's Den.

"On the climb [to the finish], I felt really good," Sheehan said. "I just punched it at that 450-meter wall and that's where the group split. And on that final bit, I felt good and just didn't look back."

Earlier than expected rain hammered the men's race. It started an hour in to the race and heavy rain continued through the finish.

"It was kind of the worst possible time for the rain to start," Sheehan said. "Right before we descended down into Devil's Den. It kind of put the race in a stalemate for a while. But, I was able to save my legs. I was able to keep it chill, unlike yesterday."

The pack stayed together most of the day as the rain made it tough for any moves to stick. Coming into West Fork, L39ION of Los Angeles' Alec Cowan made a last-ditch breakaway attempt. He held a 20-second advantage at one point, but was swept up by the peloton with 10 kilometers to go.

"It was kind of a little suicide mission," he said. "But, I had to try something. (The rain) didn't play a massive factor. It was more that it slowly got colder and colder. You've got to be careful because there's so much cow poop on the roads that you have to clear out a bottle before you start drinking it. So, it's important that we all get clean this afternoon and get some healthy food in us so that we don't get sick over the weekend."

L39ION remained on the front to work for Eder Frayre, who came into the stage second overall. Medellin took control with 3 kilometers to go, but Denver was right behind to send Sheehan to the victory.

"The whole team was there helping," Sheehan said. "We had everyone lined up and we were just surfing wheels."

Stephens of EF Education-TIBCO-SVB broke away with Twenty24's Emily Ehrlich, Cynisca's Emilie Fortin and DNA Pro Cycling's Diana Penuela after the day's Queen of the Mountains climb. The group's gap ballooned to nearly four minutes, but hovered around three for the remainder of the race.

Penuela was eventually dropped from the group. The other three remained together at 3 kilometers to go, the base of the Mount Sequoyah climb. That's when Stephens powered away for the solo victory, 37 seconds ahead of her breakaway companions.

"As a team, we went into it wanting to make the race hard," Stephens said. "Emily Ehrlich was up the road with one other rider. We closed to her just as we got to the QOM. And it's a little flat spot there. A lot of people decide that it's over there. I kept pushing all the way over the top. And when I got to the top, I didn't know what I would have and I only had four riders, including myself, so I was super excited. We worked together most of the way."

Stage 1 winner Skylar Schneider of L39ION of Los Angeles finished ninth, 3:02 behind Stephens.

"I just couldn't hang on with the top riders over the climb," Schneider said. "I gave it my best. Once the group got back together, we chased and we fought to the line. I think there was a very deserving winner with Lauren today. But there's two days left, so it's not over yet."

Schneider dropped to fourth overall, 3:02 behind Stephens. Fortin is second, 45 seconds back and Ehrlich is third 1:03 behind the leader.

"Today when I was doing the finish, all I was thinking was every bit I pushed today is less I have to push tomorrow," Stephens said. "I came in with just over 30 seconds lead, so it's just going to be really helpful for the time trial tomorrow, because you just never know what will happen."