D.C. police officer charged with lying

A Washington, D.C., police officer was arrested Friday on charges that he lied about leaking confidential information to Proud Boys extremist group leader Enrique Tarrio and obstructed an investigation after group members destroyed a Black Lives Matter banner in the nation's capital.

An indictment alleges that Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Shane Lamond, 47, of Stafford, Va., warned Tarrio, then national chairman of the far-right group, that law enforcement had an arrest warrant for him related to the banner's destruction.

Tarrio was arrested in Washington two days before Proud Boys members joined the mob in storming the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Earlier this month, Tarrio and three other leaders were convicted of seditious conspiracy charges for what prosecutors said was a plot to keep then-President Donald Trump in the White House after he lost the 2020 election.

A federal grand jury in Washington indicted Lamond on one count of obstruction of justice and three counts of making false statements.

A magistrate judge ordered Lamond's release from custody after he pleaded innocent to the charges during his initial court appearance Friday.

The indictment accuses Lamond of lying to and misleading federal investigators when they questioned him in June 2021 about his contacts with Tarrio.

The indictment also says Tarrio provided Lamond with information about the Jan. 6 attack.

"Looks like the feds are locking people up for rioting at the Capitol. I hope none of your guys were among them," Lamond told Tarrio in a Telegram message two days after the siege.

"So far from what I'm seeing and hearing we're good," Tarrio replied.

"Great to hear," Lamond wrote. "Of course I can't say it officially, but personally I support you all and don't want to see your group's name and reputation dragged through the mud."

Lamond was placed on administrative leave by the police force in February 2022.

Lamond, who supervised the intelligence branch of the police department's Homeland Security Bureau, was responsible for monitoring groups like the Proud Boys when they came to Washington.

Lamond declined to comment. His attorney, Mark Schamel, said Lamond's arrest "came as a little bit of a shock" because he hadn't spoken to the government since December.

Schamel has previously said Lamond's job was to communicate with a variety of groups protesting in Washington, and his conduct with Tarrio was never inappropriate. His lawyer told The Associated Press in December that Lamond is a "decorated veteran" of the police department and "doesn't share any of the indefensible positions" of extremist groups.

The Metropolitan Police Department said Friday that it would do an internal review after the federal case against Lamond is resolved.

"We understand this matter sparks a range of emotions, and believe the allegations of this member's actions are not consistent of our values and our commitment to the community," the department said in a statement.

Information for this article was contributed by Durkin Richer of The Associated Press.