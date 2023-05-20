The nation in brief: Exiting St. Louis prosecutor replaced

Exiting St. Louis prosecutor replaced

ST. LOUIS -- Republican Missouri Gov. Mike Parson on Friday named Gabe Gore, a former assistant U.S. attorney, as the new chief prosecutor in St. Louis, three days after Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner's sudden departure.

Gore is a partner in the St. Louis law firm Dowd Bennett and previously worked in the U.S. Attorney's Office in St. Louis.

Parson and Gore were joined at the announcement by Democratic Mayor Tishaura Jones, Police Chief Robert Tracy and others. Parson said there was a "unified front" behind the appointment, which runs through 2024. Gore said he hasn't decided if he will then run for election to the office.

"We must return stability and the rule of law to this office," Parson said.

Gore said he has two priorities: rebuilding the depleted staff that has seen much turnover of assistant prosecutors in recent months, often forcing delays in court hearings; and building relationships with the community, police and others.

"My sole focus right now is to build a high-performing circuit attorney's office," Gore said.

Gardner had been the subject of an ouster effort by Republican Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey, and GOP-led state lawmakers were considering a bill allowing Parson to appoint a special prosecutor to handle violent crimes, effectively removing the bulk of her responsibilities.

Mississippi capital's police chief retiring

JACKSON, Miss. -- The police chief in Mississippi's capital city said Friday that he is retiring after 30 years with the Jackson Police Department and nearly five years in the top job.

Chief James Davis' departure comes as the department faces problems with short staffing and Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba has criticized state officials for increasing the role of the state-run Capitol Police in Jackson.

"I never buckled under the weight of the badge," Davis said Friday during a news conference with the mayor.

Lumumba said Davis has demonstrated "a heart for service," and he praised him for efforts to train and recruit officers. Davis has been Jackson's longest-serving police chief since the late 1980s.

The mayor announced that an assistant chief, Joseph Wade, will be acting chief for up to 90 days and the city will conduct a broad search for a new chief.

Jackson has nearly 150,000 residents and has had more than 100 homicides each of the past three years.

The department has about 225 officers -- a decrease from 335 in March 2019, WLBT-TV reported. Lumumba and Davis said some Jackson officers are taking higher-paying jobs with the Capitol Police.

Blinken probe halts after cable released

WASHINGTON -- The chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee is pausing an effort to hold Secretary of State Antony Blinken in contempt of Congress after the State Department offered to let him review a classified cable from U.S. diplomats in Kabul sent shortly before the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, agreed Thursday to review the 2021 communication that reportedly warned the U.S. about the potential fall of Kabul via a special dissent channel. State Department officials have used the classified messaging platform for decades to issue warnings or express contrarian views directly to senior agency officials.

McCaul accepted the condition to view the document with the names of its signers redacted. The same offer was made to the top Democrat on the panel, Rep. Gregory Meeks of New York, but McCaul urged the State Department to grant access to all committee members.

The State Department had previously briefed McCaul on the substance of the cable, but he was not satisfied.

"I want to see the original content, and I also want to see the secretary's response," McCaul said, adding that reading the cable would provide insight into the diplomats' state of mind in the embassy at the time, as well as any dissenting views.

Feinstein diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt

WASHINGTON -- Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein's office says she is suffering from Ramsay Hunt syndrome, a complication from the shingles virus that can paralyze part of the face, and that she contracted encephalitis while recovering from the virus this year.

Feinstein, 89, had not previously disclosed those medical details, though she said last week that she had suffered complications. The longtime California senator returned from a more than two-month absence May 10 after weeks of questions about her declining health and whether she would be back in the Senate at all.

Spokesman Adam Russell said Thursday that the encephalitis, or inflammation of the brain, "resolved itself shortly after she was released from the hospital in March," but she continues to have complications from the syndrome.

Upon her return, Feinstein was using a wheelchair and was noticeably thinner, and she has appeared confused at times.



