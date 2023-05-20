Explore options

On May 9, the city of Pine Bluff narrowly rejected two sales-tax proposals. In light of opposition by the NAACP and serious questions about Go Forward Pine Bluff, the nonprofit ostensibly formed to revitalize the city, voters decided the city would go forward with a lower tax bill.

Pine Bluff is a valuable case study now that there is talk of a sales-tax increase in Little Rock.

The current idea is to construct an indoor sports complex at War Memorial Park at an undisclosed cost funded by an undisclosed sales tax increase. Proponents argue it will bring increased tourism revenue from tournaments; however, transparency and due diligence mandate that city officials rigorously evaluate policy alternatives for meeting the city's sports facility needs before putting a new tax on the ballot, especially one that disproportionately burdens poorer and minority residents. Further, any proposal must be drafted clearly to ensure the funds are used appropriately.

There are many alternatives to consider. One is partnering with the Little Rock School District to leverage its network of taxpayer-funded sports facilities for community sports programs. In this plan, LRSD would agree to make its athletic facilities available to local sports leagues, associations, and events. In exchange, the city could agree to provide annual funding, in-kind contributions, and personnel support.

While a separate sports complex would pull parents and children away from public schools after-hours, this community sports model places Little Rock public schools as central to community life and provides an opportunity for LRSD and the city to be leaner and smarter in government service delivery.

The financial benefits of the community sports model compared to the current plan are also compelling. A sales-tax increase could be avoided or reduced in size, reserving the city tax base for other priorities. Instead of paying for duplicative facilities (a common theme in Little Rock government), additional staff, and inevitable government contract cost overruns, city government and LRSD could join forces to provide quality sports experiences within the hearts of Little Rock neighborhoods.

It is also important to note that, with passage of the LEARNS Act, LRSD must find new and innovative ways to make the case to parents that public schools are the right choice for their children. An effective strategy is to get families in the schools as often as possible to form the positive connections and experiences that showcase the benefits of public schools.

The site location of War Memorial Park and preliminary design for the complex not only show the city's lack of imagination for developing what has been touted as a potential "Little Rock Central Park," but demonstrates the city's penchant for parking lots and inability to design interesting and interconnected neighborhoods.

Case in point: The city administration spends millions of dollars and countless hours on revitalization plans and consulting contracts for downtown with an eye on increasing green space and walkability, eliminating parking lots, and stimulating economic activity. In other areas, it contracts for brief and unused development plans, replaces green space with behemoth structures and parking lots, and spends millions on renovating existing buildings that are woefully underutilized.

The communities surrounding War Memorial Park see the benefits of youth sports facilities, but residents don't like paying for the same service twice. Unfortunately, it appears that is exactly what will happen if some have their way.

I do not speak for all parents, but I can certainly speak as one. If the city administration's real motivation is community sports, and the community has a network of facilities that sits vacant for a good portion of the week and could play a part in making the city more enjoyable to raise a family, then focus on that.

Don't waste working families' limited income on building what already exists so city officials can gather around in hard hats, cut ribbons, and move a single scoop of dirt with a $100 shovel. That may be impressive to some, but not parents who just want a safe place for kids to play sports. As a local pastor likes to say, "You gotta keep the main thing the main thing." Here, the main thing is that parents need thriving neighborhoods and schools, and that does not always require another tax or government building.

Some argue it is high time that Little Rock gets a sports complex worthy of pride. I would argue that the Parkview, Hall High, and Central sports programs have plenty to be proud of, and with the right partnerships would be more than happy to invite the city's families into its facilities so they can play out the dream of being a state champion Parkview Patriot, Hall High Warrior, or Central High Tiger. Little Rock parents will bring their kids for that experience, if only because they have already paid for it.

Little Rock, demand more from your city government and require it to publish a complete portfolio of policy alternatives for sports facilities. Tell them the public can only be served when government gives citizens real options, and government can only earn the public trust through transparency and diligence.

Michael Bynum is a Little Rock resident, lawyer, and advocate for making Little Rock a place where children and families thrive.