BREAKING: Former Arkansas Congressman Marion Berry dies at 80

Marion Berry, the former Democratic U.S. congressman who represented Arkansas' 1st Congressional District for seven terms — from January 1997 until January 2011 — died Friday in Little Rock at the age of 80 following a long illness.

During his 14 years in the U.S. House of Representatives, Berry served on the powerful House Committee on Appropriations and its subcommittees on Homeland Security; Energy and Water Development; Military Construction; Veterans Affairs and Related Agencies; Transportation; Treasury; and Housing and Urban Development. He was also a member of the House Budget Committee and was noted for seeking balanced budgets and a reduction of the national debt while safeguarding Social Security and Medicare. He was outspoken in his opposition to budget deficits, and he gained national attention in 2005 when he became so impassioned in his opposition to that year’s budget resolution that he violated House rules in referring to Florida Republican Adam Putnam as “a howdy doody–looking nimrod.”

While in Congress, Berry advocated for increased funding for the Department of Veterans Affairs, expanded services for veterans’ families and the repeal the Survivor Benefit Penalty.

In 2012, Berry was the recipient of the Arkansas Rice Council’s Lifetime of Public Service award and the following year, he was inducted into the Arkansas Agriculture Hall of Fame.

Berry was born August 27, 1942 in Stuttgart, Arkansas. He grew up in Bayou Meto, first attending a two-room schoolhouse a short horse ride from his home and later graduating from DeWitt High School. He attended the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville for two years, before marrying Carolyn Lowe in 1962. After their marriage, Marion transferred to the University of Arkansas School of Medical Sciences in Little Rock and graduated with a degree in Pharmacy.

In 1967, he took over the family farm in Arkansas County to pursue his life-calling, farming, and for 34 years he farmed rice, soybeans, corn and wheat near Gillett.