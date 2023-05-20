Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper State News Hutchinson 2024 LEARNS Guide Newsletters Opinion Sports Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Fort Smith police investigating after Friday shooting leaves one injured

by RIVER VALLEY DEMOCRAT-GAZETTE | Today at 1:01 a.m.

FORT SMITH -- Police are investigating a shooting Friday morning that led to one person being injured and taken to a local hospital.

Aric Mitchell, Fort Smith police spokesman, wrote in a Friday news release police were sent to a report of a shooting in the 3400 block of Duke Avenue at 8:50 a.m. Friday. The status of the victim is unknown.

Mitchell said the shooting appears to be an isolated incident with no threat to the public.

No one has been arrested at this point. Mitchell released no other details.

Print Headline: Fort Smith police: Person injured after Friday shooting

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT