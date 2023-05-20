Foundation gives $37,500 in scholarships

The Pine Bluff Area Community Foundation recently awarded $37,500 in scholarships to local students. Seniors from Pine Bluff and Jefferson County were eligible to apply, according to a news release.

"Funding for these scholarships comes from families, businesses and individuals who want to support higher education and invest in our students," said Lawrence Fikes, executive director of the Pine Bluff Area Community Foundation. "These donors determine the size and eligibility criteria for the scholarships they create, and we manage the scholarship process on their behalf."

SCHOLARSHIPS/RECIPIENTS

PINE BLUFF HIGH SCHOOL

Ed Brown Memorial Scholarship

William Tyler Howell -- $3,500

Jack Robey Scholarship -- Pine Bluff

Lakya Moore -- $1,000

Pine Bluff High School Class of 1962 Scholarship

Terron Jenkins -- $1,000

Strickland Scholarship

Anissa Lusk -- $1,500

O.C. Hauber Rotary Scholarship

Jordon Harris -- $2,500 (4-year renewable)

WATSON CHAPEL HIGH SCHOOL

Watson Chapel High School Class of 1973 Scholarship

Autumn Cliff -- $500

WHITE HALL HIGH SCHOOL

Bridge Fund Scholarship

Jacob Pham -- $10,000

UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES

Robert P. Atkinson Hospital Leadership Scholarship

Bradley Persons -- $5,000

Roshuna Harris -- $5,000

AWARD DETAILS

Scholarships were awarded in general areas, but not limited to sports, history, library sciences, English, education, health care and hospital administration, according to a news release.

Scholarships are managed by the Arkansas Community Foundation. Each scholarship has its own eligibility criteria and is for area students pursuing higher education at two- or four-year colleges or universities, vocational schools or technical training programs.

Some scholarships are designated for graduates of a particular high school or those who plan to attend a particular college. Others are based on extracurricular activities, intended college majors or pursuing a graduate degree. For more details, visit www.arcf.org/scholarships.