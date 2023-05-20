Foundation gives $37,500 in scholarships

The Pine Bluff Area Community Foundation recently awarded $37,500 in scholarships to local students. Seniors from Pine Bluff and Jefferson County were eligible to apply, according to a news release.
"Funding for these scholarships comes from families, businesses and individuals who want to support higher education and invest in our students," said Lawrence Fikes, executive director of the Pine Bluff Area Community Foundation. "These donors determine the size and eligibility criteria for the scholarships they create, and we manage the scholarship process on their behalf."
SCHOLARSHIPS/RECIPIENTS
PINE BLUFF HIGH SCHOOL
Ed Brown Memorial Scholarship
William Tyler Howell -- $3,500
Jack Robey Scholarship -- Pine Bluff
Lakya Moore -- $1,000
Pine Bluff High School Class of 1962 Scholarship
Terron Jenkins -- $1,000
Strickland Scholarship
Anissa Lusk -- $1,500
O.C. Hauber Rotary Scholarship
Jordon Harris -- $2,500 (4-year renewable)
WATSON CHAPEL HIGH SCHOOL
Watson Chapel High School Class of 1973 Scholarship
Autumn Cliff -- $500
WHITE HALL HIGH SCHOOL
Bridge Fund Scholarship
Jacob Pham -- $10,000
UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
Robert P. Atkinson Hospital Leadership Scholarship
Bradley Persons -- $5,000
Roshuna Harris -- $5,000
AWARD DETAILS
Scholarships were awarded in general areas, but not limited to sports, history, library sciences, English, education, health care and hospital administration, according to a news release.
Scholarships are managed by the Arkansas Community Foundation. Each scholarship has its own eligibility criteria and is for area students pursuing higher education at two- or four-year colleges or universities, vocational schools or technical training programs.
Some scholarships are designated for graduates of a particular high school or those who plan to attend a particular college. Others are based on extracurricular activities, intended college majors or pursuing a graduate degree. For more details, visit www.arcf.org/scholarships.