Four people arrested on various charges in Northwest Arkansas

Arrests

Fayetteville

James Penner, 34, of 304 N. School Ave. in Fayetteville, was arrested Thursday in connection with domestic battering. Penner was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Jose Magana, 27, of 94 Laredo Drive in Star City, was arrested Thursday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Magana was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Rinest Howard, 23, of 706 Maria St. in Springdale, was arrested Thursday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver and simultaneous possession of drugs and firearm. Howard was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Springdale

Logan Dorman, 22, of 4383 E. Falcon Drive in Fayetteville, was arrested Thursday in connection with battery. Dorman was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $150,000 bond.