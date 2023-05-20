Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper State News Hutchinson 2024 LEARNS Guide Newsletters Opinion Sports Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Four people arrested on various charges in Northwest Arkansas

by NWA Democrat-Gazette | Today at 1:01 a.m.

Arrests

Fayetteville

James Penner, 34, of 304 N. School Ave. in Fayetteville, was arrested Thursday in connection with domestic battering. Penner was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Jose Magana, 27, of 94 Laredo Drive in Star City, was arrested Thursday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Magana was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Rinest Howard, 23, of 706 Maria St. in Springdale, was arrested Thursday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver and simultaneous possession of drugs and firearm. Howard was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Springdale

Logan Dorman, 22, of 4383 E. Falcon Drive in Fayetteville, was arrested Thursday in connection with battery. Dorman was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $150,000 bond.

Print Headline: Records

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT