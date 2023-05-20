Growling Chickens his three homers in win





SPRINGDALE -- Northwest Arkansas took advantage of the home-run ball to claim a 5-3 win over Springfield on Friday night at Arvest Ballpark.

Third baseman Morgan McCullough hit a pair of home runs and John Rave added a two-run blast in the bottom of eighth to gave Northwest Arkansas some breathing room with a 5-2 lead.

The Cardinals scored a run in the ninth, but closer Steven Cruz closed it out for his third save for Northwest Arkansas, which played as the Growling Chickens.

Springfield took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first as center fielder Mike Antico singled, stole second, moved to third on a balk and scored on a single by Chandler Redmond up the middle.

McCullough countered with a solo home run, his second of the season, in the bottom of the second to tie the game 1-1. He was the only Northwest Arkansas player with multiple hits, going 2-for-3, scoring two runs and driving in three.

The Cardinals regained the lead as Noah Mendlinger scored from third on a wild pitch by Northwest Arkansas reliever Yefri Del Rosario. But McCullough countered with his second honer of the game, a two-run shot, to give Northwest Arkansas a 3-2 lead in the fourth.

Del Rosario (3-0) pickled up the win, throwing 22/3 innings of scoreless and baseball in relief of starter Beck Way. He didn't allow a hit, struck out three and didn't walk a batter. Christian Chamberlain also tossed two scoreless innings out of the bullpen.

Northwest Arkansas second baseman Peyton Wilson hammered a lead-off triple in the bottom of the sixth. But Springfield starter Brandon Komar got the next three hitters to leave him at third.

Del Rosario struggled with command in the seventh inning. He walked the bases loaded, but struck out Jacob Buckberger to end the threat and maintain the one-run lead.

Northwest Arkansas bench coach Christian Colon is sliding over into the manager seat for the weekend since Tommy Shields is away for the weekend to see family.

Colon said McCullough, who had just one homer going into Friday's game, has been working hard. Rave's homer was also huge.

"He's been swinging the bat well lately," Colon said. "He ran into a couple big homers there, one 3-0. Toward the end of the game, you've got a one-run lead there and you get a homer like that. That's a little breathing room in case something happens.

"But we pitched well and we played well."

Naturally Speaking: Northwest Arkansas pitcher Anthony Veneziano, who shares the Texas League lead with five wins, has been transferred to Class AAA Omaha on Friday. In addition, left-hander Noah Cameron was promoted to Northwest Arkansas from Quad Cities. He was 2-2 with a 3.60 ERA.

Todays game

SPRINGFIELD CARDINALS AT NW ARKANSAS NATURALS

WHEN 6:05 p.m.

WHERE Arvest Ballpark, Springdale

RADIO https://www.milb.com/northwest-arkansas/fans/audio-listen-live

ONLINE nwanaturals.com

PITCHERS

Today — Northwest Arkansas (RHP Andrew Hoffmann 2-2 4.41 ERA) vs. Springfield (RHP Wilfredo Pereira 1-2 3.98 ERA)

Sunday — Northwest Arkansas (RHP Alec Marsh 2-1 3.86 ERA) vs. Springfield (LHP Kenny Hernandez 3-1 5.81 ERA)

