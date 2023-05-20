McKenna Raney-Gray of the ACLU of Mississippi argues that a transgender girl being forbidden by the Harrison County School District to wear a dress and heels along with her cap and gown is being stripped of her right "to celebrate this occasion as her true self."

Lena' Black, an American Indian, is suing Broken Arrow Public Schools in Oklahoma over the removal of an eagle feather from her cap before her high school graduation, calling it a violation of her rights to free speech and religion.

Rickey Armstrong Sr. of the Seneca Nation said New York's Salamanca School District represents "the most unique of circumstances" because of its location in the Allegany Territory and its large percentages of Indian students and staff, as the tribe approved retention of the Warrior nickname.

Carlos Soria, 84, of Spain was injured and had to be rescued from Mount Dhaulagiri in Nepal, a setback in his attempt to become the oldest person to summit the world's 14 highest peaks, with just two to go.

Shannon Brandt of Glenfield, N.D., who first claimed that he ran over and killed a man after a political argument, faces up to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to manslaughter when the evidence pointed instead to intoxication and erratic driving.

Ken Martin of the Minnesota Democratic Party called the melee at the Democratic Farmer Labor affiliate's convention "unacceptable," and said new bylaws are in the works after people jumped on stage, shouted, banged on tables and waved signs, injuring two people and scuttling the proceedings.

Kirsten Talken-Spaulding of the National Park Service said it "helps fill in a little bit of that mosaic ... of who we are" after two dozen 19th-century medals earned by brothers who were world-class rifle shots were recovered after being stolen from a historic site decades ago.

Carlos Sanchez of the Oregon Zoo said action "needs to happen fast so we don't lose more birds" as federal officials gave emergency approval to a bird flu vaccine for use in critically endangered California condors.

David Barrett of Manhattan Bird Alert was among those lamenting the death of the red-tailed hawk Pale Male, but said the bird's fame "shows that even in an intensely urban place ... there are many people who have a fondness for wildlife and feel a connection to it."