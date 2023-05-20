Inmate accused of killing in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK — A man incarcerated in state prison will face a first-degree murder charge in connection with a March 6 homicide in Little Rock, police announced Thursday afternoon.

Adam Waller, 41, is accused in the killing of Raymond Robinson, 59, who was found in an abandoned building near 913 McMath Ave., a tweet from Little Rock police states.

Waller was already in prison on unrelated charges Thursday, police spokesman Mark Edwards said.

The Arkansas Department of Corrections’ online inmate roster showed Waller was being held at the Ouachita River Unit in Malvern.

Corrections records showed he was sentenced to 36 months in prison on July 12, 2021, for arson and first-degree criminal mischief counts out of Faulkner County.

He was held in Faulkner County awaiting a prison bed until Sept. 7, 2021, department spokeswoman Dina Tyler said.

Waller was released on parole on July 28, 2022, and had absconded by Aug. 4, 2022, before he was recaptured Aug. 10, 2022, Tyler said.

He was next paroled on Jan. 25, 2023, and had absconded as of Feb. 9, Tyler said. He was not arrested again until March 8, two days after Robinson’s killing, Tyler said.

Since that date, he has been in Department of Corrections facilities and was transferred to the Ouachita River Unit on May 3, Tyler said.

Police previously said that Robinson was homeless, and court documents indicated he was killed by blunt force trauma.