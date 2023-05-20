Sections
Jacksonville High honors top grads

by The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 3:17 a.m.

Lisset Maylin Gonzalez, 18, is the class of 2023 valedictorian at Jacksonville High School.

The class salutatorian is Catalina Anne McCoy, 19.

Gonzalez plans to attend the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville to pursue a degree in civil engineering.

She is the daughter of German Gonzalez and Fey Varela.

McCoy plans to enroll in the University of Arkansas Honors College to pursue a bachelor’s degree in biomedical engineering in preparation for attending medical school to become a doctor.

She is the daughter of David and Elena McCoy.

