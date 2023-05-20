Judge homers for seventh time in seven games

CINCINNATI -- Aaron Judge hit his seventh home run in seven games and the New York Yankees beat the Cincinnati Reds 6-2 on Friday night.

Anthony Rizzo also homered for the surging Yankees, who improved to 9-3 in their last 12 games.

Judge, who received a standing ovation from the many Yankees fans in attendance following his pregame batting session, wasted little time making his presence felt in the teams' first meeting in Cincinnati since 2017. The reigning AL MVP took the fifth pitch he saw from Reds starter Ben Lively (1-2) 431 feet to center field for his 13th home run of the season.

It was Judge's only hit of the night, but he has homered in five of the last seven games -- including hitting two in two games during that stretch.

With New York still leading 1-0 lead before the bottom half of the fifth inning, all four umpires administered a foreign substance check on Yankees starter Clarke Schmidt (2-4). The umpires allowed Schmidt to stay on the mound after he appeared to clean off his glove hand.

But Reds Manager David Bell was ejected while disputing the umpires' decision to allow Schmidt to continue his scoreless outing. Cincinnati had just three hits off Schmidt at that point.

Yankees pitcher Domingo German was suspended for 10 games Wednesday by Major League Baseball and fined for violating the sport's prohibition of foreign substances on the mound.

BRAVES 6, MARINERS 2 Orlando Arcia's single off the right-field wall drove in the go-ahead run in the seventh, Marcell Ozuna had three RBI and Atlanta overcame another strong start by Seattle rookie Bryce Miller.

METS 10, GUARDIANS 9 Pete Alonso tied the game with a grand slam in the seventh inning and Francisco Lindor hit an RBI single in the 10th as New York rallied from a 5-0 deficit to beat Cleveland.

RANGERS 7, ROCKIES 2 Adolis Garcia homered for the fifth time in as many games, Corey Seager and Josh Jung hit two-run doubles in a five-run fifth inning and Texas beat Colorado.

RAYS 1, BREWERS 0 Francisco Mejia had an eighth-inning sacrifice fly and major league-leading Tampa Bay beat Milwaukee.

RED SOX 6, PADRES 1 Rafael Devers homered twice and drove in four runs to help Boston beat San Diego to hand the staggering Padres their 10th loss in 12 games.

TIGERS 8, NATIONALS 6 Akil Baddoo hit one of Detroit's four home runs and drove in four runs, Matthew Boyd pitched effectively into the sixth inning and Tigers held on to beat Washington.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

CUBS 10, PHILLIES 1 Nico Horner had two two-run doubles in his return from the injured list and Chicago beat Philadelphia to end a five-game losing streak.

DODGERS 5, CARDINALS 0 Mookie Betts hit a three-run home run, Tony Gonsolin combined with four relievers on a two-hitter as Los Angeles beat St. Louis. Gonsolin (2-1) continued his comeback from his spring training ankle injury. He allowed just one hit and two walks in five innings.

PIRATES 13, DIAMONDBACKS 3 Ke'Bryan Hayes had three hits and three RBI, Bryan Reynolds homered for the first time in six weeks and drove in four runs and Pittsburgh rolled over Arizona ace Zac Gallen (6-2).

AMERICAN LEAGUE

ANGELS 5, TWINS 4 Mickey Moniak had three hits and made a game-saving catch at the wall in the seventh inning as Los Angeles rallied for a victory over Minnesota after Angels starter Reid Detmers took a no-hitter into the sixth inning.

ASTROS 5, ATHLETICS 1 Kyle Tucker homered, Jose Altuve made his season debut and Houston beat Oakland for its fifth consecutive victory. Tucker hit a two-run home run in the sixth inning that landed deep in right where many fans wore metallic gold crowns in honor of "King Tuck." It was Tucker's bobblehead night, honoring his 2022 Gold Glove. His seventh home run of the year came off Ken Waldichuk (1-3) and scored Jose Abreu.

ORIOLES 6, BLUE JAYS 2 Ryan Mountcastle hit a three-run home run, Anthony Santander and Adam Frazier also went deep and Baltimore beat Toronto.

WHITE SOX 2, ROYALS 0 Michael Kopech (2-4) gave up one hit over a career-high eight innings, and Chicago beat Kansas City.





Friday’s games

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Chicago Cubs 10, Philadelphia 1

Pittsburgh 13, Arizona 3

LA Dodgers 5, St. Louis 0

San Francisco 4, Miami 3

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Baltimore 6, Toronto 2

Chicago White Sox 2, Kansas City 0

Houston 5, Oakland 1

LA Angels 5, Minnesota 4

INTERLEAGUE

Tampa Bay 1, Milwaukee 0

NY Yankees 6, Cincinnati 2

Detroit 8, Washington 6

NY Mets 10, Cleveland 9 (10)

Atlanta 6, Seattle 2

Texas 7, Colorado 2

Boston 6, San Diego 1



