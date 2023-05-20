LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas at Vanderbilt Game 3

Vanderbilt 3 Arkansas 2 -- End 2nd Inning
Hollan gave up loud contact for the second inning in a row and this time he paid for it. The Commodores plated three runs on four hits in the frame.
Vanderbilt tagged Hollan with a single, two doubles, and two-run homer.
Arkansas 2 Vanderbilt 0 -- Middle 2nd Inning
The Razorbacks tacked on a pair of runs after a walk to Caleb Cali and single by Brady Slavens.
Peyton Holt drove the run home with a fielder's choice. Harold Coll brought in Slavens from third on a sac fly to right field.
Arkansas 0 Vanderbilt 0 -- End 1st Inning
Vanderbilt barreled a few balls off Hollan but came away with nothing to show for it. Enrique Bradfield lined out on the second pitch of the game.
Hollan allowed a single into left field but the runner was doubled off at first after a deep flyout to centerfield to end the inning.
Arkansas 0 Vanderbilt 0 -- Middle 1st Inning
The top of the Arkansas lineup went down in order. Kendall Diggs and Jared Wegner struck out to end the inning.
Pregame:
It's an overcast afternoon in Nashville for Arkansas' regular-season finale against the Commodores. The Razorbacks can clinch the regular season SEC title with a win today.
Arkansas shortstop John Bolton is out of the lineup after suffering a sprained ankle last night.
Arkansas lineup:
1. Josenberger CF
2. Diggs DH
3. Wegner LF
4. Bohrofen RF
5. Cali 3B
6. Slavens 1B
7. Holt 2B
8. Coll SS
9. Rowland C