LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas at Vanderbilt Game 3

Vanderbilt 3 Arkansas 2 -- End 2nd Inning

Hollan gave up loud contact for the second inning in a row and this time he paid for it. The Commodores plated three runs on four hits in the frame.

Vanderbilt tagged Hollan with a single, two doubles, and two-run homer.

Arkansas 2 Vanderbilt 0 -- Middle 2nd Inning

The Razorbacks tacked on a pair of runs after a walk to Caleb Cali and single by Brady Slavens.

Peyton Holt drove the run home with a fielder's choice. Harold Coll brought in Slavens from third on a sac fly to right field.

Arkansas 0 Vanderbilt 0 -- End 1st Inning

Vanderbilt barreled a few balls off Hollan but came away with nothing to show for it. Enrique Bradfield lined out on the second pitch of the game.

Hollan allowed a single into left field but the runner was doubled off at first after a deep flyout to centerfield to end the inning.

Arkansas 0 Vanderbilt 0 -- Middle 1st Inning

The top of the Arkansas lineup went down in order. Kendall Diggs and Jared Wegner struck out to end the inning.

Pregame:

It's an overcast afternoon in Nashville for Arkansas' regular-season finale against the Commodores. The Razorbacks can clinch the regular season SEC title with a win today.

Arkansas shortstop John Bolton is out of the lineup after suffering a sprained ankle last night.

Arkansas lineup:

1. Josenberger CF

2. Diggs DH

3. Wegner LF

4. Bohrofen RF

5. Cali 3B

6. Slavens 1B

7. Holt 2B

8. Coll SS

9. Rowland C







