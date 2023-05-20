OHIO VALLEY

Morehead State 14, UALR 10

Twelve runs in the first three innings -- including eight in the third -- powered Morehead State to a series-clinching win Friday night at Allen Field in Morehead, Ky.

RBI singles from Nico Baumbach and Christian Bernabe put the University of Arkansas-Little Rock ahead in the top of the first, but a solo home run from Eagles centerfielder Ryley Preece and a two-run shot from Nic Gooden flipped the lead.

Morehead State (34-19, 16-7 Ohio Valley Conference) made it 4-2 in the second on Jacob Ferry's solo homer, and after the Trojans scored three in the third to jump back in front, the hosts countered with eight runs off the trio of Cam Sargent, Austin Stubber and Chance Vaught.

UALR (30-21, 14-8) scored in the sixth, seventh and eighth innings to pull within 13-10 but couldn't complete the comeback as the Eagles clinched the Ohio Valley's outright regular-season title.