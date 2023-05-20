Sean Penn strongly backed the Hollywood screenwriters strike while speaking at the Cannes Film Festival on Friday, saying the dispute over artificial intelligence is "a human obscenity." Penn addressed the Writers Guild of America strike in a news conference for his new film, "Black Flies," director Jean-Stéphane Sauvaire's harrowing, gritty drama about New York paramedics. Asked about the strike, Penn said "the industry has been upending the writers and actors and directors for a very long time." "There's a lot of new concepts being tossed about including the use of AI. It strikes me as a human obscenity for there to be pushback on that from the producers," said Penn, a veteran writer-director in addition to being a two-time Oscar-winning actor. Film and TV screenwriters this month began striking after talks with producers broke off. The writers are seeking better pay, new contracts for the streaming era and safeguards against the use of AI-scripted work-arounds. "The first thing we should do in these conversations is change the Producers Guild [later corrected to the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers] and title them how they behave, which is the Bankers Guild," Penn said. "It's difficult for so many writers and so many people industrywide to not be able to work at this time. I guess it's going to soul-search itself and see what side toughs it out."

Harrison Ford swung into Cannes on Thursday for the world premiere of "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" in one of the most anticipated events of the French Riviera festival. Fedoras abounded in the throngs of onlookers who watched Ford and company hit the red carpet. He walked hand in hand with his wife, Calista Flockhart, and later joined his cast mates as John Williams' score played. Among those in attendance were Disney chief Bob Iger, Lucasfilm's Kathleen Kennedy and filmmaker Steve McQueen. Ford, 80, who's said "Dial of Destiny" will be his last performance as the character, received an honorary Palme d'Or. Inside the theater, he was greeted with thunderous applause, and he beamed. "I'm very touched. I'm very moved by this. They say when you're about to die ... you see your life flash before your eyes. I just saw my life flash before my eyes," Ford said after a clip reel of his career was played. "A great part of my life, not all of my life," Ford continued, thanking Flockhart as well as director James Mangold and co-star Phoebe Waller-Bridge. "Dial of Destiny," which Walt Disney Co. will release June 30 in the United States, is the first "Indiana" film not directed by Steven Spielberg or with a story credit to George Lucas. Instead, Mangold ("Ford vs. Ferrari," "Logan") takes the reins. Antonio Banderas and Mads Mikkelsen also co-star.

