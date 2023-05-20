New public art, Double Slit Skyline, up near Bentonville intersection

BENTONVILLE -- The artwork Double Slit Skyline is now up at the southwest corner of Northwest A Street and Tiger Boulevard.

The city Public Art Advisory Committee announced temporary installation of the artwork Thursday, according to a news release.

Double Slit Skyline by Texas sculptor Dewane Hughes is a steel sculpture approximately 16 feet tall by 5 feet wide, according to the release.

Hughes describes Double Slit Skyline as a "reference to the quantum mechanical double slit experiment that helped determine that outcome is based on perspective." The artwork recreates that concept formally by framing two adjacent perspectives of the world around us. Double Slit Skyline will be on display for about a year, the release states.

Hughes is a distinguished professor of sculpture at the University of Texas at Tyler. He has a bachelor of arts degree in sculpture from Buena Vista University in Storm Lake, Iowa, and a master of fine arts degree in sculpture from Montana State University in Bozeman. He was recently nominated for the International Sculpture Center's Outstanding Educator Award.

More details about the artwork and artist are available at www.bentonvillepublicart.com.