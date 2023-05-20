Sections
New public art, “Double Slit Skyline,” up near Bentonville intersection

by NWA Democrat-Gazette | Today at 3:17 a.m.

BENTONVILLE -- The artwork "Double Slit Skyline" is now up at the southwest corner of Northwest A Street and Tiger Boulevard in Bentonville.

The city Public Art Advisory Committee announced temporary installation of the artwork Thursday.

"Double Slit Skyline" by Texas sculptor Dewane Hughes is a steel sculpture approximately 16 feet tall by 5 feet wide, according to a news release.

Hughes describes "Double Slit Skyline" as a "reference to the quantum mechanical double slit experiment that helped determine that outcome is based on perspective." The artwork recreates that concept formally by framing two adjacent perspectives of the world around us. "Double Slit Skyline" will be on display for about a year, the release states.

Print Headline: Bentonville adds skyline sculpture

