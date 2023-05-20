Lineup of guests for today's TV news shows:

ABC's "This Week" -- Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md.; Rep. Jodey Arrington, R-Texas. 8 a.m., KATV, Channel 7, Little Rock.

NBC's "Meet the Press" -- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen; Gov. Roy Cooper, D-N.C.; Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla. 9 a.m., KARK-TV, Channel 4, Little Rock.

CBS' "Face the Nation" -- Mayors Eric Adams of New York and Francis Suarez of Miami; Reps. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J., and Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pa.; former Defense Secretary Robert Gates; Scott Gottlieb, former Food and Drug Administration commissioner. 9:30 a.m., KTHV-TV, Channel 11, Little Rock.

CNN's "State of the Union" -- National security adviser Jake Sullivan; Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La.; Rep. Summer Lee, D-Pa. 8 a.m.

"Fox News Sunday" -- Sens. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and Jack Reed, D-R.I. 8 a.m., KLRT-TV, Channel 16, Little Rock.

