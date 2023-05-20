Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper State News Hutchinson 2024 LEARNS Guide Newsletters Opinion Sports Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
News shows

News shows

May 20, 2023 at 9:53 p.m.

Lineup of guests for today's TV news shows:

ABC's "This Week" -- Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md.; Rep. Jodey Arrington, R-Texas. 8 a.m., KATV, Channel 7, Little Rock.

NBC's "Meet the Press" -- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen; Gov. Roy Cooper, D-N.C.; Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla. 9 a.m., KARK-TV, Channel 4, Little Rock.

CBS' "Face the Nation" -- Mayors Eric Adams of New York and Francis Suarez of Miami; Reps. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J., and Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pa.; former Defense Secretary Robert Gates; Scott Gottlieb, former Food and Drug Administration commissioner. 9:30 a.m., KTHV-TV, Channel 11, Little Rock.

CNN's "State of the Union" -- National security adviser Jake Sullivan; Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La.; Rep. Summer Lee, D-Pa. 8 a.m.

"Fox News Sunday" -- Sens. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and Jack Reed, D-R.I. 8 a.m., KLRT-TV, Channel 16, Little Rock.

The Associated Press

Print Headline: News shows

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT