FOOTBALL

Trubisky signs 3-year deal

The Pittsburgh Steelers signed quarterback Mitch Trubisky to a three-year contract on Friday, giving the club some long-term stability behind starter Kenny Pickett. Trubisky was about to enter the second season of a two-year deal he signed with Pittsburgh last spring. The signing gives the Steelers a bit of salary cap relief as they try to fortify the roster ahead of the 2023 season. Trubisky joined the Steelers in March 2022 after a stint backing up Josh Allen in Buffalo. He began 2022 as the starter in Pittsburgh before being replaced by Pickett at halftime of what became a loss to the New York Jets in Week 4. Trubisky, the second overall pick by Chicago in the 2017 draft, passed for 1,252 yards with 4 touchdowns and 5 interceptions while appearing in seven games for the Steelers last season.

Chargers add defensive lineman

The Los Angeles Chargers signed Nick Williams on Friday, which adds some depth to their defensive line. Williams played eight games for the New York Giants last season, including seven starts. He had 15 tackles before his season was cut short due to a biceps injury. Williams will be going into his 10th season. He was a seventh-round selection by Pittsburgh in 2013 and has also played for Detroit, Chicago, Miami and Kansas City. His best season was in 2019 with the Bears, when he played in all 16 regular-season games (five starts) and recorded a career-high six sacks.

HORSE RACING

Upset in Black-Eyed Susan

Taxed raced to an upset victory in the Black-Eyed Susan Stakes on Friday, closing strong for a convincing win over Hoosier Philly and unbeaten favorite Faiza. Claimed by owner Richard Bahde last year for $50,000, Taxed won this $300,000 race at Pimlico by 3 3/4 lengths over Hoosier Philly. Faiza settled for third for trainer Bob Baffert, who makes his return to Triple Crown racing at today's Preakness after missing time while suspended. Faiza was a 3-5 favorite after winning her first five races, all in California. Taxed finished the 1 1/8-mile race for 3-year-old fillies in 1 minute, 49.45 seconds. Taxed paid $24, $8.80 and $4. Hoosier Philly paid $7.80 and $4.20, and a $2 show bet on Faiza returned just $2.20. This was the first victory for Taxed since November, when she won her first start after being claimed. She did finish second in a couple significant races at Oaklawn Casino and Racing Resort -- the Martha Washington in January and the Fantasy in April.

BASEBALL

Machado heads to IL

San Diego Padres slugger Manny Machado was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday because of a hairline fracture in his left hand. Machado was hit by a pitch Monday night. The move was backdated to Tuesday and Manager Bob Melvin said there's a possibility Machado can return when the Padres play at the New York Yankees next weekend. Like the rest of the superstar-studded Padres lineup, Machado is struggling, hitting just .231 with 5 home runs and 19 RBI. He was an All-Star each of the last two seasons and was runner-up in NL MVP voting last year.

Miley suffers muscle strain

Milwaukee Brewers left-hander Wade Miley is expected to miss six to eight weeks with a muscle strain in the back of his throwing shoulder. Brewers Manager Craig Counsell announced the timeframe before Friday night's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Left fielder Christian Yelich returned to the lineup after missing two games with back issues, and left-hander Eric Lauer -- coming off his first relief appearance of the season last Sunday -- will start or follow an opener on Saturday. Miley went on the injured list Wednesday, one day after the injury originally thought to be a lat strain caused him to leave a game after throwing only 22 pitches.

COLLEGE ATHLETICS

USC AD resigns

Southern California Athletic Director Mike Bohn has resigned. USC confirmed the 62-year-old Bohn's resignation Friday, roughly 3 1/2 years after he succeeded Lynn Swann in the high-profile job. The Trojans' athletic department experienced a surge of success during Bohn's tenure, which was headlined by USC's lucrative decision to move to the Big Ten in 2024. The long-struggling USC football team made a dramatic one-year return to national title contention after the hiring of Coach Lincoln Riley last year, while the men's basketball team has made three consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances under Andy Enfield.

TENNIS

Kalinina advances

Ukraine's Anhelina Kalinina beat Russia's Veronika Kudermetova 7-5, 5-7, 6-2 at the Italian Open on Friday to reach the biggest final of her career -- and dedicated the victory to her war-torn country. The half-filled Campo Centrale supported Kalinina, whose family home was destroyed in a Russian attack last year. Some fans held up Ukrainian flags. She and Kudermetova did not shake hands after the semifinal, which lasted nearly three hours. In today's final, Kalinina will face Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina, who beat 2017 French Open winner Jelena Ostapenko 6-2, 6-4 in a semifinal that was suspended midway through the second set due to rain.

Halep faces doping charge

Two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep has been accused of a second doping offense by the International Tennis Integrity Agency for irregularities in her Athlete Biological Passport. The charge announced Friday "is separate and in addition to" the provisional suspension Halep received last year after failing a drug test during the U.S. Open in August, the ITIA said. Halep is a 31-year-old from Romania who reached No. 1 in the WTA rankings in 2017. She won Wimbledon in 2019, beating 23-time major champion Serena Williams in the final, a year after winning the French Open. The ITIA said the new charge "was based on an assessment" of Halep's biological passport profile by an expert panel. Such passports provide a baseline reading of substances in an athlete's body and are considered a way to help chart doping.