One man dead, one in custody after Prairie Grove shooting

PRAIRIE GROVE -- One man is dead and another man is in custody after a shooting late Thursday in Prairie Grove, police said.

Police arrested Cecedrice Poole, 39, of Fayetteville in connection with the killing of Cedric King, 40. Poole was being held in the Washington County jail.

Prairie Grove police Capt. Jeff O'Brien said police received multiple calls late Thursday as a result of the shooting.

Officers responded to reports of gunfire in the 1000 block of Sundowner Ranch Avenue around 10:29 p.m. where they found King, who had been shot. O'Brien said police later learned King was the current boyfriend of the homeowner, and Poole is an ex-boyfriend of the homeowner.

O'Brien said the investigation has shown Poole entered through a back door, but no force is suspected. O'Brien said those in the house at the time of the shooting were King, the homeowner, two other adults and three minors.

Officers discovered Poole fled the home in a vehicle, driving through the subdivision at a high rate of speed and crashing into several vehicles, O'Brien said. King's vehicle was disabled and he fled on foot, jumping through backyards, O'Brien said.

Police reported catching Poole in a field near the bridge on U.S. 62 in Prairie Grove. He was taken to Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville to be treated for any injuries, then taken to the jail.

O'Brien said he expects Poole to be arrested in connection with many charges related to the shooting and to fleeing.

He did not know how many times King had been shot. King's body is being sent to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory in Little Rock.