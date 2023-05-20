100 years ago

May 20, 1923

MENA -- Mena voters established a precedent today by electing a woman a member of the city Board of Education for the first time. Mrs. Frank W. Tomlinson was chosen together with Clyde Cuningham from a field of five candidates.

50 years ago

May 20, 1973

Federal grants of $10,000 each have been awarded to the J. F. Wahl Elementary School at Helena and the E. B. Barrett Elementary School at Jonesboro for the development of model libraries. Roland A. Carpenter, co-ordinator of Title II for Arkansas, said the schools were chosen by a committee of educators from the state. He said both school selected had outstanding library and audio-visual programs. ... Title II provides funds for the purchase of books, tapes and audio-visual materials for school libraries.

25 years ago

May 20, 1998

If the North Little Rock Planning Commission was looking for a fight when it voted Monday to extend its extraterritorial planning jurisdiction over Runyan Acres, it got its wish. Runyan Acres, a community of 3,500 in north Pulaski County, has fallen within Sherwood's planning area since 1970 under an agreement between the two cities' planning commissions. ... Runyan Acres community leaders asked the Planning Commission to bring the area under its wing under a state law that sets the planning boundary as a line equidistant between cities in cases where their planning boards fail to reach agreement. North Little Rock's Planning Commission formally asked its Sherwood counterpart to cede control over Runyan Acres last month. The Sherwood commission did not discuss that request at its meeting last week, but city officials have consistently refused to give up control. ... Commissioner Don Chambers said he didn't think the council was prepared to escalate a confrontation with Sherwood by passing a zoning ordinance for the area. But Commissioner Alan Gibson said the previous planning boundary was no longer acceptable. He urged the commission to act now by exercising planning control over an area that North Little Rock may well annex in the near future.

10 years ago

May 20, 2013

PINE BLUFF -- The Pine Bluff City Council will hear for the first time tonight a proposal to relocate the Police Department's patrol division from Commerce Road to a former armory building on Myrtle Street. Under the proposal -- which Mayor Debe Hollingsworth opposes -- the department's headquarters would remain downtown at the Civic Center Complex. Alderman Steven Mays, one of the ordinance's sponsors, said moving the patrol division to an area known for crime was key in his decision to co-sponsor the proposal. ... Money to renovate the armory would be taken from the city's five-eighths percent sales tax, passed in 2011 to fund city infrastructure improvements. ... The city would save around $20,000 annually in rent if the patrol division moves from Commerce Road, Mays said.