Owners’ scam failed to fly in Arizona

Congratulations are in order for the good people of Tempe.

They might've cost themselves an NHL team, but that was a small price to pay to hang on to their wallets.

In a rare setback for billionaire owners and their endless scams to get the public to build them new places to play, the Phoenix suburb decisively turned back a $2.3 billion proposal that included a new arena for the Arizona Coyotes.

This one was a stunner for the NHL and the Coyotes, who thought they had worked their flimflam so well that nobody would notice it was nothing more than another egregious example of corporate welfare.

"The voters seem to understand, deep down, that these things are a bad idea," said J.C. Bradbury, an economics professor at Kennesaw State University in suburban Atlanta and vocal critic of publicly funded stadiums and arenas.

"Why are we subsidizing sports teams, no matter how much they claim it's going to spur economic development?" he asked. "It's like an extended warranty. Once you read the fine print, you don't want to do it."

Unfortunately, the owners still have the upper hand in their quest for newer and more profitable sporting venues.

Unlike the situation that played out in Tempe, most have recognized that you can't put these matters before the voters. Too much risk there. Just asked the Coyotes, who were convinced their proposal would pass easily based on internal polling.

It's much better to woo the local politicians, get them on board, rather than allow those whose money is actually being spent from making the call.

Just look what happened in Nashville, where city leaders recently signed off on a boondoggle that hands the Tennessee Titans a new domed stadium with the largest public commitment ever -- a staggering $1.2 billion from local and state coffers.

"Awful. Indefensible," Bradbury describes it. "The worst deal I've ever seen."

Not surprisingly, the voters in Nashville and Tennessee never got a chance to decide if that's how they want to spend all that money.

Their money, it should be noted.

"There's a reason the owners don't like go to the voters. The voters are suspicious," Bradbury said.

Meanwhile, another team is trying desperately to get a huge amount of public funding for a new stadium.

The Oakland Athletics want to move to Las Vegas, and they've already announced one site, and then another, for a $1.5 billion stadium on the famed Strip. They started out asking the public to kick in $500 million. When told that was a no-go, the A's reduced their asking price to $395 million. But there's still resistance to providing that much money, so the deal has yet to be finalized.

No matter what the price tag winds up being, it's sure to be a bad deal for the taxpayers of Las Vegas and Nevada, according to Bradbury.

"Why does this keep happening?" he said. "It's not even a debate. All of these are bad projects that the public shouldn't be involved in whatsoever. Yet they keep passing over and over again. They keep saying this one will be different. But it's the same old song and dance."

The ever-wily owners have figured out another angle to sell their awful stadium and arena deals: build more stuff around the venue.

Some are called mixed-use developments. In Tempe, all the extra bells and whistles were described as an entertainment district. Whatever the name, it's a bad deal for the taxpayers.

The Atlanta Braves established the model for this shakedown when they moved from perfectly functional Turner Field after the 2016 season to a new suburban stadium largely funded with public money.

But more important than the stadium was the hefty chunk of available land next to it. The Braves were allowed to build a development known as The Battery, which is comprised of restaurants, shops, hotels, apartments and office buildings.

Not surprisingly, all that additional revenue from non-baseball sources has made the team's multi-billionaire corporate overlords at Liberty Media a whole lot richer. Now, of course, this is the model that all sports teams are being urged to pursue when they start pushing for a new venue.

Now that Tempe has voted down the proposal for a new hockey arena, the Coyotes are expected to head elsewhere.

They got kicked out of the last arena they scammed off the Phoenix-area public, the one on the other side of town in Glendale, which forced the Coyotes to play this season at a 5,000-seat college hockey arena -- by far the smallest venue in the NHL.

They plan to stay there one more season, but will surely be looking for a new place to call home the following year.

Maybe they'll wind up in suburban Atlanta, playing in a new arena-slash-entertainment district like the one they wanted in Arizona.

Rest assured, there's always another scam to be had.

FILE - Fans watch as players warm up prior to the Arizona Coyotes' home-opening NHL hockey game against the Winnipeg Jets at the 5,000-seat Mullett Arena in Tempe, Ariz., Oct. 28, 2022. The Coyotes are about to learn the fate of a proposed entertainment district that will include a new arena. A referendum going before voters in the city of Tempe will determine whether plans for the $2.3 billion Tempe Entertainment District will move forward. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)



FILE - A stadium view of Tennessee Titans' Nissan Stadium as fans begin to arrive before an NFL football game against the ,Jacksonville Jaguars, Dec. 11, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. The Tennessee Titans have the final financing piece for the NFLs next and priciest stadium yet they hope to open for the 2027 season. The Metro Nashville City Council finally approved by a 26-12 vote early Wednesday morning, April 26, 2023 on the final reading to allow the sports authority to issue $760 million in bonds. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit, File)



FILE - Workers continue construction on a new baseball park in Las Vegas on March 28, 2019. The Oakland Athletics's lease at Oakland Coliseum runs through 2024, and there is a chance the team would play the 2025 and 2026 seasons at Las Vegas Ballpark, home to their Triple-A affiliate, the Aviators. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)



Oakland Athletics' Ramón Laureano, right, runs the bases after hitting a three-run home run against Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Luis Frías, foreground, during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, May 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

