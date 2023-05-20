Razorbacks clinch share of SEC baseball championship

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Arkansas baseball team has clinched a share of the Southeastern Conference championship.

LSU’s 9-5 loss at Georgia on Saturday guaranteed the Razorbacks will finish at least tied for the league’s best regular-season record.

Arkansas (39-14, 20-9 SEC) can win the league outright with a victory at Vanderbilt on Saturday. The Razorbacks took a 6-4 lead over the Commodores with a four-run fifth inning that began just as LSU's game ended.

Florida (42-13, 20-10) would tie Arkansas for the conference championship if the Razorbacks lose. The Gators defeated Kentucky 5-2 on Saturday to clinch the SEC East title.

Arkansas claimed its sixth regular-season conference championship and fourth as a member of the SEC. The Razorbacks have won the league two of the past three seasons.

This year’s championship team joins past SEC champions from Arkansas in 1999, 2004 and 2021. The Razorbacks also won Southwest Conference championships in 1989 and 1990.

Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn has led the team to the last three conference titles. The program’s two SWC championships and first SEC title were won under former coach Norm DeBriyn.

LSU’s loss also clinched Arkansas’ eighth SEC West title, four of which have come since 2018. Van Horn, who has coached the Razorbacks since 2003, has won seven division championships.