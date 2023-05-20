Rick Lee’s Preakness Stakes selections and analysis

Rick Lee's Preakness selections and analysis
The Preakness. Grade I. Purse $1,500,000. 1 3/16 miles, 3-year-olds
PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS
3 MageCastellanoDelgado8-5
COMMENT Had a less than ideal trip rallying to win the Kentucky Derby, and the improving colt figures closer to the pace in this field.
1 National TreasureVelazquezBaffert4-1
COMMENT Is a multiple Grade I-placed colt who is adding blinkers after a solid fourth in the Santa Anita Derby, and he may be the controlling speed.
5 Red Route OneRosarioAsmussen10-1
COMMENT Exits a minor stake win at Oaklawn, but he is tested in graded races, and his consistent late run is well suited to today's extended distance.
7 Blazing SevensIOrtizBrown6-1
COMMENT Was a Grade I-winner as a juvenile and he has the best of connections, but his two races in 2023 suggests he may not have improved at 3.
6 PerformLynchMcGaughey15-1
COMMENT Followed a two-turn maiden win with an ungraded stake victory at Laurel, and he has been improving as he goes farther.
4 CoffeewithchrisRodriguezSalzman20-1
COMMENT Is likely to be part of the pace battle, and it seems his future will be in sprint races.
2 Chase the ChaosRussellMoger50-1
COMMENT Has done all of his best racing on synthetic surfaces, and at best he will pass a tired rival or two.
8 First MissionSaezCox5-2
COMMENT Scratched