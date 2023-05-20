Rick Lee’s Preakness Stakes selections and analysis

Rick Lee's Preakness selections and analysis

The Preakness. Grade I. Purse $1,500,000. 1 3/16 miles, 3-year-olds

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

3 MageCastellanoDelgado8-5

COMMENT Had a less than ideal trip rallying to win the Kentucky Derby, and the improving colt figures closer to the pace in this field.

1 National TreasureVelazquezBaffert4-1

COMMENT Is a multiple Grade I-placed colt who is adding blinkers after a solid fourth in the Santa Anita Derby, and he may be the controlling speed.

5 Red Route OneRosarioAsmussen10-1

COMMENT Exits a minor stake win at Oaklawn, but he is tested in graded races, and his consistent late run is well suited to today's extended distance.

7 Blazing SevensIOrtizBrown6-1

COMMENT Was a Grade I-winner as a juvenile and he has the best of connections, but his two races in 2023 suggests he may not have improved at 3.

6 PerformLynchMcGaughey15-1

COMMENT Followed a two-turn maiden win with an ungraded stake victory at Laurel, and he has been improving as he goes farther.

4 CoffeewithchrisRodriguezSalzman20-1

COMMENT Is likely to be part of the pace battle, and it seems his future will be in sprint races.

2 Chase the ChaosRussellMoger50-1

COMMENT Has done all of his best racing on synthetic surfaces, and at best he will pass a tired rival or two.

8 First MissionSaezCox5-2

COMMENT Scratched