Rogers accepting applications for Ward 4 council vacancy

ROGERS -- City staff are accepting resumes of residents interested in filling the City Council's Ward 4 vacancy.

Interested candidates may deliver their resumes to Rogers City Clerk Jessica Rush or email them to employment@rogersar.gov. The online application for general city employment isn't required for this appointed position.

The deadline for submission is noon June 2. Interested candidates should be available to meet with the council at its meeting at 6:30 p.m. June 13 or earlier if a special council meeting is called.

The council may call a special election if it doesn't accept any of the applicants. If appointed, the chosen replacement will serve the remaining time in the term of council member Betsy Reithemeyer, who switched from Ward 4 to Ward 1 in a recent redrawing of ward boundaries. Any appointee will be eligible for reelection.

According to Arkansas law and the Rogers City Code, the candidate for appointment to this vacancy must be a U.S. citizen, a registered voter of Benton County and a resident of Ward 4. Go online at bit.ly/3ofOANI for a map of city wards.

An appointment also requires filling out a statement of financial interest, located here: https://www.sos.arkansas.gov/elections/financial-disclosure/.

All submissions and communications related to this appointment are subject to disclosure under the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act.

Salary for the position is $1,173 per month. Insurance benefits are also available.