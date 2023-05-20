Science camp mixes lessons, theme

The Arkansas River Education Service Cooperative hosted over 100 seventh and eighth grade students for STEM Wars, a science-based camp focused on educating students on the science of the ever-changing technological advancements of the world today.

The camp was held May 4 and involved four sessions of technological and scientific activities. These sessions included exercises in art and virtual reality, as well as robotics.

Students were also allowed to experience the technology of artificial intelligence.

The camp’s theme was centered on Star Wars and included appearances from Darth Vader, The Mandalorian and many more characters.

Students from Arkansas School for the Deaf, Pine Bluff School District, Sheridan Middle School, Stuttgart Junior High School, Watson Chapel Junior High School and White Hall Middle School were in attendance.

“It was super exciting to see ARESC’s students collaborating in STEM activities. I am so thankful for the ARESC staff as well as the teachers who worked tirelessly to make the day successful and fun for our students,” Dianna Herring, K-12 science specialist, said.

STEM Wars was described by many as a way for students to attain knowledge they normally would not learn in their everyday classrooms.

“Being able to bring our kids out and introduce them to something that they are not used to daily is something amazing. These kids are not in tune with things outside of home and what goes on inside their school, so to bring them into a different environment is a great opportunity for them. It lets them know that there is more out there than what they see on a daily basis,” Tamika Kimble, teacher of seventh and eighth grade science, said.

After their sessions were over for the day, students were invited into the main auditorium for a closing ceremony that involved the recognition of educators in the community, as well as an exciting send-off that included an invigorating performance of the Cha-Cha Slide led by Dr. Celeste Alexander, teacher excellence coordinator at ARESC.

“It’s just such great exposure for our students to be here. They need to be able to see things and physically touch things that they are learning, especially at this age. This hands-on learning experience is truly exciting and we truly enjoyed it,” Deaquanita R. Lancelin, teacher of seventh and eighth grade science, said.

For more information about upcoming events at ARESC, visit https://www.aresc.k12.ar.us/ or call (870)-534-6129.

Children from the Arkansas River Education Service Cooperative area participate in STEM Wars on May 4. (Special to The Commercial)





