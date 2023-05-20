FOOTBALL

Georgia running back picks Razorbacks

University of Arkansas running back target Jadan Baugh verbally committed to the Razorbacks during halftime of his spring game Friday evening.

Baugh, 6-1, 215 pounds, of Columbia High School in Decatur, Ga., had more than 20 scholarship offers before naming Arkansas, Georgia, South Carolina, Florida, Georgia Tech and Louisville his top schools on May 2.

After visiting the Razorbacks in early April and seeing a spring practice, he praised running backs coach and lead recruiter Jimmy Smith.

"I love the way Coach Smith really gets detailed," he said. "Also, he makes sure you understand before he just puts you out there, because he wants everyone to succeed."

Smith attended Columbia's spring game Friday.

He had 27 receptions for 442 yards and 5 touchdowns, and rushed 15 times for 306 yards and 3 touchdowns as a junior. He recorded 54 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 1 interception, 2 pass breakups, 2 forced fumbles and 1 recovered fumble on defense.

Three recruiting services rate him as a 3-star prospect, and Rivals has him as a 4-star recruit and the No. 27 athlete in the nation.

Baugh is the 10th commitment in Arkansas' 2024 class, and the first running back. The Razorbacks are expected to sign two at the position.

On3.com rates Arkansas' class No. 16 nationally.

GOLF

ASU men 13th in Arizona

The Arkansas State men's team shot a 6-over 294 total Friday, putting the Red Wolves in 13th place at the National Golf Invitational in Maricopa, Ariz.

Devyn Pappas led ASU with a 1-under 71 to tie for 18th place individually. Thomas Schmidt birdied six consecutive holes to finish at even-par 72 and is tied for 27th place.

ASU's Schmidt honored by Sun Belt

Arkansas State University senior Olivia Schmidt earned second-team All-Sun Belt Conference honors Friday.

Schmidt ranked third in the conference with a 73.12 stroke average. She finished even par or better in 14 of 33 rounds played, earning a top 25 finish in 10 of 11 tournaments, including a tie for sixth place at the Sun Belt Conference Championship.

Schmidt becomes the school's first three-time all-conference selection since Amanda Beeler (1998-2001). She finished her career with 7 career school records and 8 single-season school records.

HSU women lose in national semifinals

The Henderson State University women's team defeated West Texas A&M in the quarterfinals of the NCAA Division II Tournament in Eureka, Mo., but lost to Nova Southeastern in the national semifinals.

Allie Bianci, Gracen Blount and Lily Nelson led the way for Henderson State against West Texas A&M. Nelson made up three shots over four holes late, then won her match on No. 18., while Blount hit a 10-foot putt to send the Reddies to the semifinals. Blount earned the sole victory for HSU against Nova Southeastern.

BASEBALL

Central Region games postponed

Inclement weather in the Joplin, Mo., area Friday caused the postponement of two NCAA Division II Central Region Tournament games.

Arkansas Tech University will face Southern Arkansas University at 3 p.m. today. The winner of that game will face the loser of today's first game between Missouri Southern and Minnesota State-Mankato, which begins at 11 a.m.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services

HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETICS

Greenland hires alumni as new coaches

Two former Greenland High School players are returning for coaching jobs at their school.

Tiffany Phillips was named the school's new girls basketball coach, while Cody Napier was hired as the Pirates' head football coach during Thursday's school board meeting, superintendent Andrea Martin announced.

Phillips, who helped the Lady Pirates win state championships in 1999 and 2000, will take over for Alan Barton, who will move into an administration role.

Napier, a 2006 Greenland graduate, started out as a running back for the Pirates until his junior season, when he switched to defensive end and offensive guard. He returned to Greenland as an assistant for a year, then did time as Rogers' junior highs, Farmington and Gentry, where has been the defensive coordinator the past three years.

-- Henry Apple