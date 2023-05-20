Super Quiz: 6-Letter Words Ending in “O”

1. A robe with long sleeves originally worn by Japanese.
2. A small building with open sides, usually in a garden.
3. A common brown-, red- or yellow-skinned vegetable.
4. A blanket-like cloak with a hole in the center for the head.
5. A permanent picture that is inked onto a part of the body.
6. A formal evening suit for men.
7. A public building for gambling and entertainment.
8. A person with an absence of pigment in the skin.
ANSWERS
1. Kimono
2. Gazebo
3. Potato
4. Poncho
5. Tattoo
6. Tuxedo
7. Casino
8. Albino