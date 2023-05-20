Super Quiz: 6-Letter Words Ending in “O”

1. A robe with long sleeves originally worn by Japanese.

2. A small building with open sides, usually in a garden.

3. A common brown-, red- or yellow-skinned vegetable.

4. A blanket-like cloak with a hole in the center for the head.

5. A permanent picture that is inked onto a part of the body.

6. A formal evening suit for men.

7. A public building for gambling and entertainment.

8. A person with an absence of pigment in the skin.

ANSWERS

1. Kimono

2. Gazebo

3. Potato

4. Poncho

5. Tattoo

6. Tuxedo

7. Casino

8. Albino