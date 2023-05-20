Suspect in man’s slaying sought

A 44-year-old man was found shot to death late Thursday, according to the Pine Bluff Police Department.

Officers were called to the area of 23rd Avenue and Elm Street at just before 11:30 p.m. because a vehicle was sitting in the roadway. When they arrived, they found a pickup facing north on Elm Street.

Sitting inside in the driver's seat was a man, later identified as John Payne Jr. Police said Payne had suffered several gunshot wounds.

Payne was pronounced dead at the scene by Jefferson County Coroner Chad Kelley.

There was no one else in or around the vehicle when officers arrived, police stated in a news release.

"The motive for this shooting is unknown at the time of this release," stated the release.

Later Friday, police identified Vincent Glenn Tyler, 21, as the suspect. Tyler is described as 5-foot-4 and average build. Police say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about Tyler's location is asked to call the detective office tip line at (870) 730-2106, the detective office at (870) 730-2090, or the dispatch center at (870) 541-5300.

This is Pine Bluff's ninth homicide this year.