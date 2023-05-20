Teen jailed in NLR shooting faces manslaughter charge

A Yorktown teenager faces a manslaughter charge after telling police he accidentally fatally shot another person in the back Thursday night in North Little Rock, police said.

Police said Jimari Douglas, 17, is being charged as an adult in the shooting death of Benjamin Redix, 18, of White Hall.

According to an arrest report, Douglas called 911 just after 11 p.m., saying he had accidentally shot Redix in the back.

Officers who went to the 5800 block of Lynch Drive found Redix lying in the roadway, bleeding from the chest and suffering from at least one gunshot wound, the report says.

Douglas was on the scene "running around stating 'he is gone'" when police arrived, the report says.

Douglas said he, Redix and another person had left a high school graduation and drove in a gold Toyota Avalon to North Little Rock to take a friend home, the report says.

Douglas told police he was in the back seat with Redix's gun and was "stripping it down" when it accidentally went off, hitting Redix, who was driving, in the back, the report says.

Douglas told police that Redix pulled over, and Douglas got out of the vehicle, pulled Redix out, and began providing medical attention, the report says. It says he "immediately" called 911.