Thefts, vandalism plague Our Promise cancer house in Hot Springs

HOT SPRINGS -- A $1,000 reward is being offered for the arrest and conviction of thieves who have caused about $20,000 in damage to a home for cancer patients under construction in Hot Springs.

The first break-in at Our Promise House was discovered on May 10 where the thieves ripped out electrical wiring from the walls to get the copper, causing about $7,000 in damages, Benny Arego, the project manager, said.

"They probably stole enough wire if they melted it, they probably got $50 or less. That's probably what they got the second time, too."

The second occurrence reportedly occurred sometime between 5:30 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. Monday, when it was discovered, according to the Hot Springs police report, and this time involved wiring from the sprinkler alarms in the ceiling, causing about $13,000 in damages.

"It's real, real light gauge wiring used so it's not worth much, but they're stealing the wiring after it's already been installed," Arego said. "Now the electrician will have to come back and completely replace it; you can't just splice it."

The house will serve as a residential resource center, offering a temporary home away from home for cancer patients undergoing treatment in Hot Springs.

The nonprofit organizations involved broke ground on the house on Sept. 18, 2021, and just recently got "in the dry," sealing the house from outside elements, Arego said.

The first time the thieves hit, "We had just got our doors and didn't have our door locks in," he said, and the second time it's believed they got in through the air conditioning holes to access the attic and then used the walkway.

He said supporters have been raising money for the project for 10 years.

"It's for patients that come from outside Garland County to Hot Springs for oncology care," he said. "A lot of that stuff is every day, especially the radiation treatments."

The house, when finished, will have 10 bedrooms, each sponsored by individual donors, and a large great or common room, which was sponsored by Arvest Bank. Cancer patients are referred by their doctors and can stay in the house while they are undergoing treatment.

"We raised $550,000 for the project, which we've spent," Arego said. "Now we're out of money again, but Arvest is making us construction loans so we can finish. So we're always needing money."

He stressed the money for the $1,000 reward was donated by an individual, so the charity "is not out that money at all. We're not throwing any money away."

Arego said Hot Springs police responded to the scene "within five minutes" of them calling, "did a very thorough investigation" and "figured out how they got in," but they haven't been able to identify any suspects yet.

"I mean, come on. We're a charity," he said. "Who does this?"