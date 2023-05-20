TOOLS & TOYS: The First-Time Gardener Container Food Gardening, and Beddley





The First-Time Gardener: Container Food Gardening

What's to love: For the beginner gardener, this book is full of helpful information, photos and charts. It focuses on growing fruits, herbs and vegetables in containers.

What does it do: If the beginner gardener only has deck or patio space or doesn't want to commit to an in-ground garden, writer Pam Farley explains clearly and simply everything about growing in containers. Information includes: why grow food, what kind of container is best for different types of plants, the best potting mix for containers, problems that might come up and tips on staking, pruning and harvesting. There is a glossary in the back to help with unknown gardening terms and many informative color photos. The 176 page paperback is published by The Quarto Group and sells for $26.99.

Beddley

What's to love: Finally! A much easier way to put a duvet cover on a duvet.

What does it do: Most duvet covers open at one end and it is a struggle to insert the duvet and get it aligned and looking nice. Beddley came up with a solution by having the cover unzip on three sides. To use, lay the cover on the bed and unzip all the way around. Simply lay down the duvet and tie in place and zip. Done. The covers are made of combed, soft long-staple cotton. The covers come in a variety of colors and styles. Prices vary. Visit beddley.com for more information.



