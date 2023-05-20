Turn here for answers to questions about red lights and one-way streets

Dear Mahatma: If my fading memory is correct, a past gasoline cost hike resulted in it becoming legal nationwide to make a right on red after stop. My memory also seems to recall that it is legal to make a left turn on red onto a one-way street, all to avoid sitting at a vacant red light burning valuable gasoline. -- David

Dear David: Your memory is excellent. First the left turn, then the right.

Yes, it's legal to make a left turn on red from the far left lane of a one-way street onto the nearest lane on another one-way street. The classic example, as explained here over the years, is the downtown Little Rock intersection of Sixth Street and Louisiana Street. If in the left lane of Sixth, at a red light, it's okay to run left into the nearest or left lane of Louisiana. Assuming the turn is safe -- watch for oncoming traffic -- and giving pedestrians the right of way.

A right turn on red is allowed under the same circumstances.

Oh, lest we forget, the turns may not be made if signage says otherwise. Why would that occur? Because the sight line of a turning driver is insufficient for a safe turn.

Whose idea was the right turn on red?

Credit goes to Sen. Dale Bumpers, a Democrat who served this state as governor and U.S. senator. The Encyclopedia of Arkansas describes him as "a fiscally conservative, socially liberal legislator recognized for his oratorical skills."

Bumpers promoted right turns as a way to save gas during one of the oil shocks of the 1970s and 1980s.

The famous joke about Bumpers' political leanings was this: Right on red, left on everything else.

Dear Mahatma: As I start to back up in my car, I engage the four-way flashers. "Look out folks, I'm backing up." I have received several thumbs up on this. Is this a legal option? --Charlie

Dear Charlie: There is more to say about this than meets the eye.

Let's rephrase the question: When is it legal to use hazard lights? When there's a hazard. Is backing up a hazard? Sometimes, yes. We know a beautiful girl whose practice is to pull through in a parking lot so that she can drive out forward rather than back up.

We found a publication of the Texas Department of Insurance that applies. Here are some basic tips for backing up.

Adjust mirrors, both rear-view and side, and adjust to make blind spots as small as possible. Yes, we all now have rear vision cameras. Don't depend on these solely.

Look out the back window. Just like your Old Dad taught. It's best to put the right arm over the passenger seat. That allows for a deeper turn and takes the headrests out of the field of vision.

Back out slowly. This is not a spy movie. You are not James Bond.

Vanity plate: MSTRUTH.

