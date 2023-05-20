UA endures delay, rips Harvard





FAYETTEVILLE -- Arkansas freshman pitcher Hannah Camenzind had to wait around before she could make her NCAA Tournament debut. But when the Friday night lights at Bogle Park finally shone on her, she delivered.

The left-hander from Valley, Neb., threw a five-inning, one-hit shutout and the Razorbacks (39-17) defeated Harvard 11-0 to advance into the NCAA Fayetteville Regional winners bracket against Oregon today.

The game began at 9:42 p.m., due to a lengthy rain delay during the regional's opening game, which Oregon won 5-4 over Notre Dame. The contest ended emphatically at 11:34 p.m. with a grand slam by Arkansas' Raigan Kramer to secure a run-rule victory.

Camenzind faced 17 batters and the lone hit Harvard produced against her was a double by first baseman Madi Mays in the fourth inning.

The Razorbacks wasted no time setting the game's tone, as they scored five runs in the first inning.

Arkansas loaded the bases with no outs for Cylie Halvorson, who drove a sacrifice fly to center field which scored Reagan Johnson. A four-pitch walk to Hannah Gammill two batters later with the bases loaded scored another run.

Kacie Hoffmann followed with a two-run double, and a fielder's choice RBI grounder by Lauren Camenzind stretched the Razorbacks' lead to 5-0.

Harvard started right-hander Anna Reed in the circle and threw 44 pitches in the first inning. Reed finished with 6 runs allowed on 5 hits against 18 batters faced in 3 innings.

Arkansas third baseman Hannah Gammill extended the Razorbacks' lead in the third inning on the first pitch of her at-bat. The junior from Beebe rifled a solo home run over the wall in left field to make it 6-0. It was Gammill's fifth homer of the season.

Lauren Camenzind hit an RBI single in the fifth inning to score Gammill three at-bats before Kramer ended things with her grand slam.

The victory improved Arkansas' record to 10-0 in regional games played at Bogle Park. Harvard has now lost six consecutive NCAA Tournament games.

The Razorbacks advanced into the winners' bracket to face Oregon, which defeated Notre Dame, in a game scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. today. The winner will advance to Sunday's regional final.

It is the second year in a row Arkansas has defeated an Ivy League school in 11-0 run-rule fashion in its NCAA tournament opener to earn a game against Oregon in the winners bracket. The Razorbacks defeated Princeton 11-0 in five innings in 2022 before a pair of victories to eliminate the Ducks.

OREGON 5, NOTRE DAME 4

Oregon (36-15) scored all its runs with two outs in the second inning, and the Ducks withstood a late Notre Dame (29-18-1) rally to claim a victory.

The game began at 4 p.m. and ended at 9:06 p.m. due to a rain delay which paused action for 2 hours, 24 minutes.

Notre Dame designated player Lexi Orozco put the Fighting Irish ahead in the first inning with an RBI single. The damage could have been worse, but Oregon center fielder made a highlight-worthy grab over the wall in center field to rob what would have been a two-run home run.

The catch proved to be big, as Oregon third baseman Tehya Bird hit a two-out, three-run home run in the second inning. Kai Luschar followed two at-bats later with an RBI triple, and Allee Bunker extended the lead to 5-1 with a run-scoring single.

Rain came down heavy during the fourth inning and the game was delayed at 5:36 p.m. Play resumed at 8 p.m.

Karina Gaskins got Notre Dame back on the board in the sixth inning with an RBI double down the third-base line. The Fighting Irish scored two more runs four at-bats later when Jane Kronenberger pinch hit a single through the right side of the field, which brought the score to 5-4.

Oregon escaped the inning with a runner stranded on first base when Notre Dame shortstop Anna Holloway grounded out to the pitcher. Ducks reliever Morgan Scott closed the deal with no runs or hits allowed in 1 1/3 innings to claim her seventh save,

Stevie Hansen started for Oregon and earned her 19th victory. She allowed 2 runs on 5 hits in 5 innings pitched.

Notre Dame and Harvard are set to play in an elimination game today at 4:30 p.m. The winner of that game will face the Oregon-Arkansas loser in another elimination game at 7 p.m.





At a glance

NCAA SOFTBALL TOURNAMENT FAYETTEVILLE REGIONAL

(Double elimination; x-if necessary)

All times Central

FRIDAY’S GAMES

Oregon 5, Notre Dame 4

Arkansas 11, Harvard 0 (5)

TODAY’S GAMES

GAME 3 Oregon (36-15) vs. Arkansas (39-17), 2 p.m.

GAME 4 Notre Dame (29-18-1) vs. Harvard (29-16-1), 4:30 p.m.

GAME 5 Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 winner, TBA

SUNDAY’S GAMES

GAME 6 Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner, TBA

x-GAME 7 Game 6 opponents, TBA













Arkansas center fielder Reagan Johnson breaks for the plate to score on a sacrifice fly by first baseman Cylie Halvorson during the first inning against Harvard in the first round of the NCAA Fayetteville Regional on Friday at Bogle Park. More photos at arkansasonline.com/520huua/ (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)





