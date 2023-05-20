Vegas wins opener with OT goal

LAS VEGAS -- Brett Howden scored from behind the net off Dallas Stars goalie Jake Oettinger 1:35 into overtime Friday to give the Vegas Golden Knights a 4-3 victory in Game 1 of their NHL Western Conference final.

Jamie Benn forced the extra time when he scored on a 6-on-5 with 1:59 left in regulation.

This was the third time in four meetings this season these teams went beyond regulation to determine the winner. Dallas won twice in the regular season in shootouts.

William Karlsson scored two goals for Vegas, giving him seven this postseason and extending his point streak to three games. Teddy Blueger also scored, Zach Whitecloud had two assists and Adin Hill stopped 33 shots.

Roope Hintz and Jason Robertson each had a goal and an assist for Stars. Hintz has 10 postseason goals and 12 assists, and has hit the back of the net in four of the past five games. Joe Pavelski recorded two assists, and Oettinger made 33 saves.

Game 2 is Sunday in Las Vegas.

The Stars struck first, taking advantage of a quirky bounce off the boards where the Zamboni enters. The puck ended up on Hintz's stick, and he took a shot from the high slot that Robertson redirected for a 1-0 lead with 1:16 left in the first.

The Knights evened the score midway through the second period when Whitecloud sent a shot from the point off the boards behind the net to Karlsson.

Both teams had near-misses in the second. A shot from Vegas' Alec Martinez somehow sat on the goal line behind Oettinger, and Dallas' Tyler Sequin hit the post on a play off the rush.

Karlsson put the Knights up 2-1 early in the third before Hintz answered for the Stars at 4:10 of the period. Blueger took advantage of a scrum in the crease to score at 9:20 of the third before Benn tied it up in the final two minutes.

THURSDAY'S LATE GAME

PANTHERS 3, HURRICANES 2, 4OT

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Matthew Tkachuk beat Frederik Andersen in the final seconds of the fourth overtime to give the Florida Panthers a victory over the Carolina Hurricanes early Friday in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference final.

Tkachuck took a feed from Sam Bennett after Florida won a battle for the puck as Carolina tried to clear the puck, then whipped a shot from the right circle past Andersen with 12.7 seconds left.

That sent Tkachuck racing toward center ice to celebrate with teammates in what turned into the longest game in either franchises' history, as well as the sixth-longest game in NHL history.

Florida won its seventh straight road game in these playoffs and improved to 5-0 in overtime. Game 2 is tonight in Raleigh.

Aleksander Barkov and Carter Verhaeghe scored in regulation for the Panthers, and Sergei Bobrovsky made 63 saves in what turned into a goaltender battle as the game got more ragged and players racked up the ice time.

Andersen finished with 57 saves for Carolina, which got power-play goals from Seth Jarvis and Stefan Noesen.

Tkachuk finally ended a game that had multiple wild sequences in critical late moments.

Most notably, there was Ryan Lomberg appearing to have the winning goal in his return to Florida's lineup from injury, beating Jalen Chatfield in a battle and then whipping the puck by Andrersen 2 1/2 minutes into the first OT.

But Carolina successfully challenged the play for goaltender interference. Replays showed Florida's Colin White -- while being bumped by Carolina's Jack Drury -- making skate-to-skate contact with Andersen, then bumping him as Andersen ended up on all fours on the other side of the crease before Lomberg's shot found the net.





NHL playoff glance

CONFERENCE FINALS

All times Central

(Best-of-7; (x-if necessary)

FRIDAY’S GAME

Vegas 4, Dallas 3, (OT)

Vegas leads series 1-0

TODAY’S GAME

Florida at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Florida leads series 1-0

SUNDAY’S GAME

Dallas at Vegas, 2 p.m.

MONDAY’S GAME

Carolina at Florida, 7 p.m.





Vegas Golden Knights center Brett Howden (21) celebrates after scoring during overtime of Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals Friday, May 19, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)



Vegas Golden Knights center Brett Howden, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal to defeat the Dallas Stars during overtime of Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals Friday, May 19, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)



Vegas Golden Knights center Teddy Blueger, right, celebrates after scoring against the Dallas Stars during the third period of Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals Friday, May 19, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)



Dallas Stars left wing Jamie Benn (14) celebrates after scoring against Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) to tie the score during the third period of Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals Friday, May 19, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Sam Morris)



Dallas Stars left wing Jason Robertson (21) scores on Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) during the first period of Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals Friday, May 19, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)



Dallas Stars left wing Mason Marchment (27) falls over Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb (3) during the first period of Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals Friday, May 19, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)



Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) blocks a shot by Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) during the first period of Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals Friday, May 19, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

