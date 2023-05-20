Watson Chapel school champion Boone dies

Sandra Colbert Boone, an educator and 20-year veteran of the Watson Chapel School District known for championing an ongoing campaign for a new high school, died earlier this week.

Boone's death was confirmed by district Superintendent Tom Wilson.

Boone was board president last summer when the district hired Wilson, a Watson Chapel alumnus who had just retired from the Spring Hill School District.

"She was a wonderful person," Wilson said. "She cared so much about the students and making Watson Chapel School District better. She was a catalyst in getting the millage passed to build the new high school. ... She had a vision of the future and was always positive. She will be missed."

Boone and other district leaders reacted with excitement when the final numbers from a special election last August revealed 220 people voted for a 5.7-mill increase in the WCSD and 208 voted against. The district, which operates with a tax rate of 39.8 mills, is planning to begin construction on a new high school to replace a 78-year-old junior high campus, which served as the high school until 1977.

Board President Donnie Hartsfield, who called Boone "a good friend," said the campaign was really important to Boone.

"The education of the kids is the most important, but that new school is important because we have a school that's almost 100 years [old]," Hartsfield said. "It needs to be updated, and we felt our community needed that, and she felt strongly about that. She did everything she could to get the millage increase approved."

Boone served 20 years on the WCSD board until last November. She also was an educator for 32 years, spending much of her time as a teacher at Pine Bluff High School.

She earned a bachelor's degree in English from the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff and master's degree from the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville. A former Walmart Teacher of the Year and 2002 honoree of Who's Who Among American educators, Boone was a former president of the Pine Bluff Education Association and Jefferson County Retired Teachers Association.

Boone was married with two children, four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Funeral arrangements have not been announced.

"She was a great lady," Hartsfield said. "She really loved WCSD and trying to get a better education for those kids. She was definitely a Watson Chapel booster. She just wanted our school to do so good. I wish she could have gotten to see the new school. Her legacy will live on. She did make a difference."