Women in Tech hosts advisory event

Tyson Foods Inc.'s Women in Tech group hosted a mentoring event on Tuesday for female students of the Don Tyson School of Innovation in Springdale.

Each of the 12 girls at the event met in 10-minute individual sessions with 12 female mentors from Tyson Foods' global technology department to learn more about the mentor's job as well as internship and career opportunities at the company.

The event was held at the Tyson Foods headquarters in Springdale.

The School of Innovation is a public school for students in sixth through 12th grades. Those who attended the event were chosen based on the school's survey highlighting the business, marketing, sales and technology fields.

The Women in Tech resource group's main goal is to prepare women to work in technology, computer science and business roles while equipping them with tools to succeed, such as job shadowing and resume building. It uses mentorship to recruit and retain female tech workers and help them grow their careers within the organization.

The meat processor's chief technology officer, Danyel Bischof-Forsyth, is the first woman named to that position at the company.