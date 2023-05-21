All ‘Hades’ breaks loose at NWA’s Walton Arts Center





Elsewhere in entertainment, events and the arts:

THEATER

'Hadestown' on tour

The national touring production of "Hadestown" (music and lyrics by Anaïs Mitchell, conceived and directed by Rachel Chavkin) will be onstage, 7 p.m. Tuesday-Wednesday, 1:30 and 7 p.m. Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. May 28 at Fayetteville's Walton Arts Center, 495 W. Dickson St. Winner of eight 2019 Tony Awards, including best musical, and the 2020 Grammy Award for best musical theater album, the show entwines the mythic tales of Orpheus and Eurydice and King Hades and his wife Persephone. Tickets are $41-$125. Call (479) 443-5600 or visit waltonartscenter.org.

Pay what you can

The Arkansas Repertory Theatre is offering pay-what-you-can tickets for preview performances, 7 p.m. June 7-8, of "Clyde's" by Lynn Nottage. Tickets must be bought at the theater box office, 601 Main St., Little Rock, between 9 and 10 a.m. June 3; a total of 150 tickets will be available across both performances, limit two per person, first-come, first-served. "PWYC" tickets will not be available at the door. Sponsor is the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. Call (501) 378-0405 or visit TheRep.org for more information.

ART

Scholarship winner

"Annika Wade: Linda Blaine Flake Endowed Art Student Scholarship Exhibition," paintings by Wade, the 2022-23 recipient of the Linda Blaine Flake Endowed Scholarship at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, opens Monday in the Ann Maners and Alex Pappas Gallery in the Windgate Center of Art + Design at UALR, 2801 S. University Ave., Little Rock. The Windgate Center hosts a 5:30-7:30 p.m. reception on Thursday in its Taylor/Mourning Lobby. The exhibit will be on display to June 14. Gallery hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, 2-5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free. Call (501) 916-5104 or email nglarson@ualr.edu. Leslye Shellam, the daughter of Linda Blaine Flake and L. Dickson Flake, created the scholarship in 2021 to honor her mother, who was an artist.

'From the Ground'

"From the Ground," recent mixed-media works by Arkansas artist Melissa Cowper-Smith depicting interiors, gardens, wild places, fires, clouds, trees, flowers and sunlight, goes on display Wednesday at 211 South, within the Engel & Völkers NWA shop, 211 S. Main St., Bentonville. The exhibition will remain up through Aug. 11. Gallery hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday and by appointment. Admission is free; free street parking is available. Call (479) 268-5170, email kellie.lehr@gmail.com or visit nwa.evrealestate.com/211-South.

ON THE PODIUM

Architecture lecture

Christian Callaghan and Haruka Horiuchi, founding partners of multi-disciplinary architecture and design firm Callaghan Horiuchi, will discuss their role in the design process of Ledger in Bentonville, Arkansas' first flexible office building and the first bike-able building in the country, in a talk titled "Creating Ledger: A Success Story about Collaborative Design, Construction, and Operation," 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Windgate Center of Art + Design, University of Arkansas at Little Rock, 2801 S. University Ave., Little Rock. It's the final lecture in the Architecture and Design Network's 2022-23 June Freeman lecture series. A 5:30 p.m. reception will precede the talk. Admission is free. Presenting sponsor is Evo Arkansas. Email ArchDesignNetwork@gmail.com.

Potluck & Poison Ivy

Jimmy Cunningham Jr. of the Pine Bluff Advertising and Promotion Commission "headlines" this month's Potluck and Poison Ivy, Thursday at The Joint, 301 Main St., North Little Rock. Doors open at 6 p.m. The $35 ticket includes dinner. Visit potluckandpoisonivy.org/buy-tickets.

Ledger in Bentonville, Arkansas first flexible office building and the first bikeable building in the country, is the subject of a Tuesday talk by architets Christian Callaghan and Haruka Horiuchi at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock's Windgate Center of Art + Design. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)



The North American tour of "Hadestown" is onstage this week at Fayetteville's Walton Arts Center. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/T. Charles Erickson)



Jimmy Cunningham Jr. of the Pine Bluff Advertising and Promotion Commission is the centerpiece of the May Potluck and Poison Ivy session Thursday at The Joint in North Little Rock's Argenta District. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)



"The Way of Horizons," "No Believer" and "Not From Here" by Melissa Cowper-Smith are on display Wednesday-Aug. 11 at 211 South in Bentonville. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)



"A Stitch in Time," oil on crocheted cotton cord, and "Time is on My Side," oil on canvas, by Annika Wade go on display Monday at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)



