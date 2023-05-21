Arkansas achievers

Susan Ramsey of Pangburn, a language arts teacher for Pangburn School District, has been named the 2023 Arkansas Farm Bureau Ag in the Classroom Outstanding Teacher. The Farm Bureau established the award in 2006 to recognize teachers who have exemplary programs which integrate agricultural concepts into their curricula. One element of Ramsey's teaching is sharing her own love of gardening with students by teaching a gardening class at the school. She has also partnered with the district's ag teacher to foster a value of agriculture and the role it plays in students' lives. She believes that hands-on learning, such as planting seeds and observing the life cycle, makes a deeper impact on students than classroom instruction alone. The title of Ag in the Classroom Outstanding Teacher comes along with a check for $1,000 and the opportunity to attend the National Ag in the Classroom Conference in Orlando in the summer as the state's National Ag in the Classroom nominee.

Delton Gordon, Arkansas Tech University associate dean for residence life, has been elected president of the Southwest Association of College and University Housing Officers. Gordon will serve as president-elect during the 2023-24 academic year, president in 2024-25 and past president in 2025-26. Over the last five years, Gordon has led an overhaul of the ATU Department of Residence Life's methods of communicating with and marketing to current and prospective residents and restructured the student staff to increase flexibility and meet the evolving needs of students. Gordon develops, administers and manages a $10 million annual budget as part of ATU's 2,600-bed residential housing program and its full-time, graduate assistant and student staff.

Barrett Currie of Hope has been awarded the Bridge Scholarship to attend the University of Arkansas at Hope-Texarkana. The award is $1,000 per academic year. Currie, a graduate of Garrett Memorial Christian School, plans to study general technology at UAHT.

Arkansas Achievers is an opportunity to give recognition to Arkansans for their achievements. Civilian and military achievements are accepted.

