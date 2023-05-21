Bearing arms requires responsibility

In 1791, the Founders were adamantly opposed to America's having a standing army because they believed that taking such a step would move America toward tyranny. So they wrote the following into the Bill of Rights: "A well regulated Militia being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to bear arms shall not be infringed."

The argument was that without a standing army, citizens and the nation were at potential risk, and a militia comprised of ordinary civilians was needed. Logic then might lead us to say that given our having had a military of some international standing for centuries, we are not in need of a Second Amendment any longer.

For argument's sake, I would posit that the Second Amendment was vital for the country's self-preservation in the late 18th century, but it outlived its usefulness long ago.

I understand that, from time to time, the Supreme Court has supported gun ownership for purposes of self-defense. For instance, in District of Columbia v. Heller in 2008, the right to bear arms was upheld on a 5-4 vote.

In spite of such decisions, a rapidly growing number of Americans are concerned that the original intent of the Second Amendment has been distorted, even taken to extreme lengths. How is it possible that there are more weapons than citizens in America? To many, this fact represents a grotesque absurdity.

While I might be convinced to abolish the Second Amendment, it's far more practical to limit its scope, so I strongly encourage our elected representatives and the courts to consider the law in its context and establish more intelligent and civilized boundaries.

The overwhelming and continuing number of deaths caused by gun violence in schools, inflicted on individuals who make innocent errors such as trying to open the wrong car door in a parking lot or accidentally going to the wrong address, ought to give every American pause. Mental illness plays a role, but to say it's the deranged alone who are responsible for the mayhem seems banal and simplistic. After all, why do we lead the Western world in deaths due to gunshot wounds? Are we the only society with people in need of psychiatric care?

In actuality, we spend an appallingly inadequate sum on and far too little attention to issues of mental illness. Schools should be much better equipped to help us get out ahead of as many problems as possible before they lead to dire consequences.

In Tennessee a couple months ago, representatives were expelled from the legislative body for behaving rudely at the State House. They demonstrated loudly in response to that deliberative body's inaction in the face of a yet another horrific incident. I fully endorse civil, respectful behavior, but in this case the legislature dragged its feet in response to an issue that was so inflammatory and unjust that it demanded Gandhian principles: non-violent civil disobedience. Were the lives gratuitously lost less important than adherence to an outdated and misinterpreted piece of legislation?

I came very close to attending the United States Military Academy at West Point. I would have been proud to attend USMA and serve my country, but realized shortly before signing on the dotted line that the Army was going to teach me to kill, a necessity for a soldier.

Thinking about reporting for Beast Barracks and holding a rifle affixed with bayonet while shouting "kill" in response to an officer's question about what the weaponry was for made me anxious. The football coaches tried to convince me that the Army needed chaplains, but even those heading down that path were required to complete basic cadet training. For our country's sake, I am very glad that others were and are braver than I. That being said, I trust I would be capable of taking another's life or sacrificing my own for my family's sake.

There is a bright line between defending oneself in peacetime and being an aggressor, or even allowing anyone to own weapons that one may use maliciously because of fear, over-reaction, or intemperance. We "normal" individuals are quite capable of losing control and over-reacting. Opportunity can and does lead to cost. The price is often lives. The evidence is before us.

We must preserve our freedom, but freedom defined how? Are we discussing freedom as license, or freedom to contribute to the nation's welfare? Freedom to be me, or freedom to be us in community? Freedom to do whatever I please, or freedom to respond affirmatively for others?

This point leads me to the issue of automatic and semiautomatic weapons. I see absolutely no reason for these implements to be owned and used by any other than the military and law enforcement. How can we tell the families of the victims in Uvalde, Memphis, Louisville, and elsewhere that "if no one is allowed to own weapons, only the bad guys will have them."

Perhaps, if there is stricter gun regulation and therefore fewer guns, fewer bad guys will be able to obtain an arsenal. I agree that some of the errant will have access to this machinery no matter what, but with limitations and greater oversight, fewer weapons will be extant and less violence is apt to occur. That seems to be an a priori truth.

I am all for homeowners defending themselves, but with common- sensical weapons. I am in favor of people hunting prey responsibly. But to allow the average citizen to be armed with astonishingly destructive firearms for any reason seems beneath the collective intelligence of this nation.

I've heard several people say that the laws don't need changing. It's people that need to change. Of course people need to change, but so do gun laws. This is not an either/or issue. We must decide that protecting the lives of people matters more than having the right or privilege of owning weapons.

Here's a start: More restrictive gun regulations and licensing are in order, semiautomatic weapons should be banned except as outlined above, mental health services must be strengthened nationwide, including for the very young, and we must do everything possible to protect our children--who are our future.

As a country, if we haven't failed the American History exam, we've at least written a very unsatisfactory answer to the essay question on the Second Amendment.

Let's gain perspective, come to our senses, and care about each other. People AND gun laws need to change. My freedom to own a weapon should not lead to another's freedom to be murdered. "The Land of the Free" must be "The Land of the Responsible."

Arnie Holtberg of Hot Springs Village is an educator who has worked in public, independent, and international schools and on a Micmac reservation in New Brunswick, Canada. His firm, Holtberg Educational Consulting, assists schools with leadership training, faculty development, and governance issues.