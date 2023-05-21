Bears eliminated by Blue Raiders

The winningest season in University of Central Arkansas softball program history came to an end Saturday night at Tuscaloosa, Ala.

UCA fell 3-0 in the final consolation bracket game to Middle Tennessee, the team that defeated the Bears on Friday to open the NCAA Tuscaloosa Regional.

For the second day in a row, pitcher Gretchen Mead held UCA (45-12) scoreless for Middle Tennessee (41-19). After giving up four hits Friday, Mead allowed five to the Bears on Saturday.

In the two games against UCA, Mead held the Bears to 9 hits and 4 walks in 12 innings with 4 strikeouts.

Central Arkansas advanced runners into scoring position in the first and fifth innings but went 0 for 3 in those opportunities to remain scoreless.

Middle Tennessee broke the deadlock in the fourth inning. Two batters after Amaya Harris drew a leadoff walk, Julia Garcia drove her in with a single down the left field line to make the score 1-0.

In the fifth inning, the Blue Raiders added to their lead with an RBI double from Laura Mealer and an RBI single from Harris to go ahead 3-0.

This season, UCA set a program record with 45 wins, won its first regular season conference title, first ASUN Tournament title and took its first victory in an NCAA regional earlier Saturday against Long Island.

Middle Tennessee will need to defeat Alabama twice today to advance to the NCAA super regional round.

The Bears reached a rematch with the Blue Raiders after starting the day with a dominant 15-0, five-inning win to eliminate Long Island (N.Y.).

UCA's first 12 batters reached base -- six by walks, four with hits and two by fielder's choice. By the time Mary Kate Brown flew out to center field in her second at-bat of the first inning, the Bears led 10-0.

The Bears first-inning outburst wasn't done there.

On the next play, Madi Young stole second base to distract Long Island (32-26) and allowed Kylie Griffin to steal home, making the score 11-0.

In the next at-bat, Morgan Nelson hit a two-run home run to center field to make it 13-0 and break the UCA program with her 13th home run of the season.

The senior added to her record in the third inning with a solo home run to left field, making the score 14-0 and her season tally 14.

Jaylee Engelkes hit a solo home run to right field in the fifth inning to make the score 15-0.

For the game, UCA totaled 11 hits, 6 walks, 3 home runs and left just 4 runners on base.

Kayla Beaver (25-7) rebounded from her performance Friday night by holding the Sharks to 2 hits and a walk in 5 innings with 4 strikeouts.